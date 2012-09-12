* Germany's top court approves euro zone rescue fund
* Brazil utilities plunge after electricity rate cut
* Brazil Bovespa gains 0.84 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.62 pct
By Danielle Assalve and Gabriel Stargardter
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY Sept 12 Latin American
stocks rose on Wednesday after Germany's top court conditionally
approved the euro zone's new crisis-fighting fund, but Brazilian
electric utilities checked gains after the government announced
measures this week to cut energy rates.
The MSCI Latin American stock index was
steady at 3,673.98, up 0.07 percent.
Banks, steelmakers and commodities exporters lifted Brazil's
benchmark Bovespa index, while banks and retailers drove
gains in Mexico's IPC index.
Germany's constitutional court on Wednesday ruled in favor
of the 700 billion euro European Stability Mechanism (ESM), a
key requirement for the European Central Bank's new plan to buy
the bonds of struggling euro members.
The U.S. Federal Reserve began a two-day policy meeting on
Wednesday, after which chairman Ben Bernanke is expected to
announce a third round of monetary stimulus to support the U.S.
economy.
"These stimuli are not the redemption of our problems, but
they are certainly a move in the right direction to contain the
crisis and promote global economic recovery," said Alvaro
Bandeira, a partner at Orama Investments in Rio de Janeiro.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose for the
fifth straight session, adding 0.84 percent to 59,921.8, briefly
crossing above 60,000 points for the first time in three weeks.
Shares of steelmaker Usiminas climbed 8.04
percent, contributing most to the index's gains.
But shares of Brazilian electric utilities posted their
biggest one-day drop in at least five years on concerns that a
government push to slash electricity rates to as low as 30 reais
per megawatt-hour could lead to a big drop in profits.
The plunge in utilities - Cemig fell nearly 20
percent, CESP 27.53 percent and CTEEP
24.06 percent - took the edge off of the Bovespa's gains.
"The power industry seems to be part of the government's
policy to support other sectors of the economy, and it seems
that utilities' margins will be sacrificed to allow other
industries to gain competitiveness against foreign competitors,"
JPMorgan Securities analysts, led by Gabriel Salas, wrote in an
investor note on Wednesday.
Energy producer HRT Participações em Petroleo SA
rose 11.57 percent after the company said on Wednesday that a
well in Brazil's Amazon could be one of the most productive
natural gas discoveries ever made in the country, raising
expectations that the start-up company will soon generate cash.
Mexico's IPC index ended above 40,000 for the first time
since late-August, up 0.62 percent, as shares of lender Grupo
Financiero Banorte led the index, up 1.91 percent,
while Cemex ended 3.06 percent in the black.
"There is good news coming from outside of Mexico, raising
hopes about the Mexican economy," said Sergio Garcia Marquez
from Mexico City's Value brokerage. "But today is all about
Europe. The market opened up and hasn't moved since."
Chile's IPSA index posted its first loss in five
sessions, as shares of Banco Santander Chile slipped
2.26 percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2112 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % year-to-d
Latest change te %
change
MSCI LatAm 3,673.98 0.07 1.99
Brazil Bovespa 59,921.80 0.84 5.58
Mexico IPC 40,248.38 0.62 8.55
Chile IPSA 4,172.76 -0.42 -0.11
Chile IGPA 20,295.78 -0.3 0.82
Argentina MerVal 2,436.23 1.23 -1.07
Colombia IGBC 14,155.52 -0.17 11.76
Peru IGRA 20,997.78 1.35 7.83
Venezuela IBC 297,072.50 -0.13 153.83