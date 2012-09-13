* Fed to release policy statement at 1630 GMT * Investors book profits on Bovespa after recent gains * Brazil Bovespa flat, Mexico IPC down 0.17 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, Sept 13 Latin American stocks were flat to slightly lower on Thursday as investors awaited a decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day that could point to further monetary easing. The MSCI Latin American stock index snapped a six-day rally, slipping 0.22 percent to 3,665.78. Investors remained cautious ahead of the Fed's policy statement due at 16:30 GMT, in which a third round of quantitative easing could be announced to spark growth in the world's largest economy. The looming decision led some investors in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa exchange to book profits following a five-day rally in which the index rose 6.56 percent. "People are saying 'Great, I've made money this week, let's take some off the table and wait for the Fed,'" said Hamilton Alves, a senior analyst with BB Investimentos in Sao Paulo. The Bovespa was unchanged at 59,922 points, with losses by miner Vale offsetting gains by homebuilder PDG Realty and state-led oil company Petrobras. Shares of Brazilian logistics company LLX plunged more than 10 percent, a day after controlling shareholder Eike Batista canceled plans to buy back LLX shares and delist the company. An index of electricity companies rose 0.54 percent after falling 8.2 percent on Wednesday over concerns that recent government measures to reduce electricity rates could overstretch a sector facing stubborn costs. "It's just a simple rebound," Alves said. "If QE3 isn't announced they'll all fall again." Mexico's IPC index slipped its most in over a week, falling 0.17 percent to 40,181.26. Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, lost 0.42 percent, contributing most to the index's losses, while retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico added 0.3 percent. Chile's IPSA index dropped for the second straight session, losing 0.25 percent to 4,162.37. Retailer Falabella edged 0.47 percent lower, while Banco de Chile fell 0.59 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1425 GMT: Stock indexes daily % yearly % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,665.78 -0.22 1.99 Brazil Bovespa 59,922.02 0 5.58 Mexico IPC 40,181.26 -0.17 8.37 Chile IPSA 4,162.37 -0.25 -0.36 Chile IGPA 20,254.69 -0.2 0.62 Argentina MerVal 2,450.46 0.58 -0.49 Colombia IGBC 14,160.15 0.03 11.80 Peru IGRA 20,980.00 -0.08 7.74 Venezuela IBC 297,072.50 0 153.83