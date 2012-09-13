* U.S. Fed announces aggressive new monetary stimulus * Brazil government extends tax breaks to more industries * Brazil Bovespa gains 3.35 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.57 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Sept 13 Brazilian stocks rose their most in six weeks o n T hursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced another round of monetary stimulus and Brazil's government said it would extend payroll tax breaks to more industries. Mexican shares also reversed early losses, helping the MSCI Latin American stock index stretch its rally into a seventh day, rising 2.19 percent 3,754.39, its highest level in four months. The Fed launched an aggressive monetary stimulus program on T hursday, saying it will buy $40 billion of mortgage-backed securities per month and likely leave interest rates at current rock-bottom lows until at least mid-2015. Shares gained after the Fed statement as investors stepped up bets that the stimulus would help boost growth in the world's largest economy and lead to more demand for riskier Latin American equities. "The Fed announced very aggressive stimulus," said Pablo Spyer, a director at Mirae Securities in Sao Paulo. "We'll see a big inflow of funds to emerging markets, especially considering that all the developed economies have interest rates near zero and our rate is extremely attractive." Shortly after the Fed's statement, Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega announced payroll tax breaks for 25 industries, including wood pulp producers, meat packers and freight transportation. Brazil's Bovespa jumped, rising 3.35 percent to 61,929.27, its highest level in over four months. Companies that extended gains after the announcements included meat exporters JBS and Brasil Foods , as well as wood pulp producers Suzano, Fibria and Klabin. "Despite the gains, it's still early to think about a consistent trend for the market, because there are still other risk events out there, such as a China slowdown and the question of Spain (and Europe)," said Gustavo Mendonça, economist with Saga Capital in Rio de Janeiro. Brazilian logistics company LLX pared losses to 3.8 percent after plunging more than 10 percent earlier in the session after controlling shareholder Eike Batista canceled plans to buy back LLX shares and delist the company. Mexico's IPC index rose for a third straight day, its most in over a week, adding 0.57 percent to 40,477.44. Retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico added 1.61 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while bottling group Femsa rose 1.1 percent. Chile's IPSA index reversed early losses, rising 0.23 percent to 4,182.18 and posting its fifth gain in six sessions. Industrial conglomerate Copec rose 0.66 percent, while Banco Santander Chile added 0.49 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 18:39 GMT: Stock indexes daily % yearly % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,754.39 2.19 1.99 Brazil Bovespa 61,929.27 3.35 9.12 Mexico IPC 40,477.44 0.57 9.17 Chile IPSA 4,182.18 0.23 0.11 Chile IGPA 20,329.74 0.17 0.99 Argentina MerVal 2,489.11 2.17 1.08 Colombia IGBC 14,314.18 1.12 13.02 Peru IGRA 21,344.31 1.65 9.61 Venezuela IBC 297,072.50 0 153.83