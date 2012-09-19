* Bank of Japan announces monetary easing
By Danielle Assalve
SAO PAULO, Sept 19 Latin American stocks traded
mixed on Wednesday as a drop in world oil prices hit Brazilian
producer Petrobras, but monetary stimulus in Japan and
stronger-than-expected U.S. home sales fed some demand for
riskier assets.
The MSCI Latin American stock index traded
near flat as stocks slipped in Brazil after gains of around 9
percent this month in the main index of Latin America's top
economy.
Shares in Brazil's state oil firm Petrobras fell
by the most since late July, losing 2.28 percent. Oil prices
dropped by the most in more than a year as hedge funds
liquidated bets made ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserves' third
dose of stimulus, announced last week.
Expectations the Fed would deliver more stimulus, its third
dose of quantitative easing, or QE3, drove gains in riskier
assets this month. But the rally lost steam this week as
investors took profits, analysts said.
"The bourse still has a hangover after its rally and very
strong volume recorded after QE3 in the United States," said
Felipe Rocha, an analyst at brokerage Omar Camargo in Curitiba.
Shares in Vale, the world's biggest iron ore
miner, slipped 1 percent off a two-month high following a nearly
19 percent rally this month.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index lost 0.25
percent to 61,651.83 points. Chart analysts note the Bovespa hit
resistance at 63,000 last week, but if it can clear that hurdle,
it will likely rise to at least 66,000.
Following the Fed's latest stimulus plan as well as a
bond-buying program unveiled by the European Central Bank
earlier this month, Japan's central bank on Wednesday said it
would increase its asset buying in a effort to counter weakening
exports and slowing growth in China.
"With countries injecting money into their economies and the
Bank of Japan increasing its asset purchases, it all adds up to
an increase in demand for risk assets," said Bruno Martins, a
trader with Banco Daycoval in Sao Paulo. "If we don't see a big
rupture in Europe or anything very unexpected, the trend remains
positive."
Among rising stocks in Brazil, state-controlled lender Banco
do Brasil added 2.5 percent.
Mexico's IPC index climbed by the most in four
sessions, adding 0.86 percent to end at 40,941.31 points. Chart
analysts said the IPC would likely soon return to its record
high at 41,600, reached on July 27.
"The IPC has traded in a very clear upward channel since
last year, while the Bovespa has had signs of very extreme
volatility," said Alejandro Fuentes, a chart analyst at BBVA
Bancomer in Mexico City.
"If I had to pick one, I would pick the IPC, which has had a
clearer trend and a better chance to hit record highs," Fuentes
said.
Data showed the pace of U.S. home resales rose much faster
than expected in August, helping lift shares of top U.S. cement
supplier Cemex by 2.33 percent.
Cemex, one of the world's top cement makers, met investors
in Bogota on Wednesday ahead the planned listing of its Latam
unit in Colombia. Cemex still needs local authorization to move
ahead with the deal, part of a broader refinancing plan aimed at
gaining more breathing room to meet its sizeable debt
obligations.
Shares of industrial conglomerate Mexichem rose
2.18 percent lower after the company's shareholders on Wednesday
approved the issuance of new stock, part of a broader financing
plan to fund an expansion drive.
In Chile, the benchmark IPSA was closed for a local
holiday.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2100 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily Year-to-
pct ate pct
change change
MSCI LatAm 3,768.56 0.02 4.62
Brazil Bovespa 61,651.83 -0.25 8.63
Mexico IPC 40,941.31 0.86 10.42
Chile IPSA 4,218.00 closed 0.97
Chile IGPA 20,486.10 closed 1.77
Argentina MerVal 2,493.85 0.08 1.27
Colombia IGBC 14,347.19 0.61 13.28
Peru IGRA 21,723.63 0.53 11.56
Venezuela IBC 301,353.19 0.77 157.49