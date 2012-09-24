* Brazil consumer confidence, economic activity rebound * Bargain-hunters pick up Brazil oil firms, homebuilders * Brazil Bovespa gains 0.96 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.55 pct By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Sept 24 Latin American stocks rose on Monday on signs of a stronger economy in Brazil and bets that the resource-rich market will benefit from recent global stimulus measures. The MSCI Latin American stock index edged up 0.14 percent as stocks in Brazil climbed back toward a five-month high hit earlier this month. A bout of profit-taking weighed on the region's stocks last week. Data showed consumer confidence in Brazil rose for the first time in four months in September while a key economic activity index for July rose by the most in 15 months, backing bets that an economic slowdown in Brazil may have hit bottom. An economic deceleration in Brazil weighed heavily on stocks in Latin America's top economy during the second quarter, but investor interest in the country recently spiked and its main stock index has jumped 10 percent since Sept. 4. "There has been a swing back to Brazil," said Cameron Brandt, head of research at fund-tracker EPFR. Brazilian stocks slipped from their highest since May last week after rallying on monetary stimulus plans unveiled this month by the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve. Analysts said the Fed's asset purchase program, known as quantitative easing, will continue to push investors toward riskier assets such as stocks and commodities. Brazil's stock market is dominated by major raw materials producers. "The fact that (Brazil) is such a commodity-rich market at a time when quantitative easing is likely to bid up commodities prices is working in its favor," Brandt said. Global investors pumped more than $800 million into Brazilian-focused stock funds in the week ending Sept. 19, the biggest weekly inflow since October 2010, according to EPFR. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index reversed early losses to post its biggest gain in more than a week, rising 0.96 percent to 61,909.99. "After all the stimulus, the market is following a trend that is a bit more positive. The picture changed for the better. We will still see volatility in the stock market, but the trend is up," said Alvaro Bandeira, a partner at Orama Investments in Rio de Janeiro. Shares of homebuilder PDG Realty gained 1.49 percent, while rival Gafisa added 3.52 percent. "Homebuilders are going through a technical correction as they have fallen more than the average in recent months," said Leandro Silvestrini, an investment advisor with Intrader in Sao Paulo. Oil companies also gained, with billionaire Eike Batista's OGX rising 5.07 percent and state-controlled rival Petrobras adding 1.15 percent. Mexico's IPC index rose for the first session in three, adding 0.55 percent to 40,561.22. Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, rose 0.92 percent while copper miner Grupo Mexico gained 1.28 percent. "America Movil really influenced the market as it bounced back from its stock being punished," said Gerardo Copca, an analyst at consultancy MetAnalisis in Mexico City. He added that he expected "moderate gains" as the week progressed. Chile's IPSA index dropped 0.47 percent to 4,211.06 as fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich (SQM) fell 1.35 percent off a more than one-year high. SQM, the world's No. 1 lithium producer, won a tender to develop a lithium concession in Chile, which produces around 40 percent of the metal that is used widely in hybrid vehicles and computer and smartphone batteries, the Mining Ministry said on Monday. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2130 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to- Latest change ate % change MSCI LatAm 3,749.97 0.15 4.1 Brazil Bovespa 61,909.99 0.96 9.08 Mexico IPC 40,561.22 0.55 9.40 Chile IPSA 4,211.06 -0.47 0.80 Chile IGPA 20,480.46 -0.37 1.74 Argentina MerVal 2,531.75 1.23 2.81 Colombia IGBC 14,159.37 -1.12 11.79 Peru IGRA 21,784.77 -0.46 11.87 Venezuela IBC 304,316.91 -0.39 160.02