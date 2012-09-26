* Spanish protests, Greek strike undermine bailout hopes * Brazil's Bovespa off 0.04 pct, Mexico's IPC up 0.29 pct * Santander Mexico offering highlights Latam appetite By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Sept 26 Latin American stocks dipped for the second straight day on Wednesday after violent protests in Spain and a strike in Greece renewed concerns that the euro zone's debt crisis could derail a weak global economy. The MSCI Latin American stock index lost 0.45 percent. The index has given up most of its gains since the U.S. Federal Reserve announced another round of stimulus two weeks ago, driving the index to its highest since May. Violent clashes in the streets of Madrid and a general strike in Greece stoked doubts about European leaders' commitment to economic reform. New signs of tensions among top euro zone officials also underscored the long road ahead as Europe struggles with its debt woes. In Latin America, investors booked profits from a recent rally, betting that bad news out of Europe would hurt the prospects for higher-risk emerging market assets. "The bourse is dependent on the news from Europe, where things have worsened in recent days, especially in Spain," said economist Gustavo Mendonca at Saga Capital in Rio de Janeiro. "The index should continue to be a hostage to external scenario." Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index edged down 0.04 percent. Some of the hardest hit Brazilian shares on Wednesday were focused among retailers giving back gains after an index of Brazil's consumer stocks rose 26 percent this year. Apparel retailer Lojas Renner shed 4.7 percent and online vendor B2W lost 4.32 percent. Homebuilder Gafisa bounced back from early losses to rise 2.84 percent. The Bovespa's upward trend remains intact as long as it stays above 58,900 points, according to Ivo Moreira of the Banrisul brokerage in Porto Alegre. Stocks ability to recover from early losses reinforced a Reuters poll released on Wednesday that showed the index extending a rally into next year. Mexico's IPC index shook off early losses to rise 0.29 percent as shares of billionaire Carlos Slim's telecommunication firm America Movil fell to a five-month low. But it bounced back up from a support level at 16 pesos per share to close 1.29 percent higher. Shares of the Mexican unit of Spanish bank Santander jumped in its market debut following the country's biggest share offering ever. Santander Mexico, not yet on the IPC, gained 6.9 percent from its price in a public offering on Tuesday. Its parent company, Spain's biggest bank, raised more than $4 billion in a much-awaited share sale highlighting strong investor appetite for assets in Latin America's second-largest economy. The share offering was 4.8 times oversubscribed, but the bank has no plans to reopen or extend it, Santander CEO Marcos Martinez said in a Wednesday interview. Mexican stocks are seen advancing another 7 percent in a Reuters poll to a record high after recent pledges of monetary stimulus from major central banks. But strategists remain wary of high valuations and slowing global growth. In Chile, the blue-chip IPSA index traded flat as a 1.12 percent gain in industrial conglomerate in Copec was offset by a 1.56 percent loss in shares of Chilean fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich (SQM) . Latin America's key stock indexes at 2130 GMT: MSCI LatAm 3,683.04 -0.45 2.24 Brazil Bovespa 60,478.05 -0.04 6.56 Mexico IPC 40,332.98 0.29 8.78 Chile IPSA 4,200.48 0.03 0.55 Chile IGPA 20,431.22 -0.02 1.50 Argentina MerVal 2,461.01 -2.85 -0.07 Colombia IGBC 13,868.84 -0.75 9.50 Peru IGRA 21,583.91 -0.75 10.84 Venezuela IBC 304,393.41 0 160.08