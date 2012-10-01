* Brazil's Bovespa gains first day in five, led by Vale * Latin stocks rise as U.S. data, Spain test ease fears By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Oct 1 Latin American stocks rose on Monday for the second day in five sessions, led by homebuilders and commodity producers, after data showing a surprise expansion in the U.S. manufacturing sector encouraged investors to take risk in emerging markets. The MSCI Latin American stock index added 0.9 percent to 3,708.15. The 14-day moving average for the index is trading below Monday's reading but is trending higher, meaning that a recovery is underway. In Brazil, the region's No. 1 equity market, sentiment improved after Spain's stress tests last week eased worries over the health of banks. Expectations of support from central banks, including the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, will keep offsetting the impact of weak data, traders noted. "We are witnessing a recovery today in Brazil, because of the losses of recent days that some of us are judging overdone," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, a stock trader with São Paulo-based brokerage Renascença Corretora. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.4 percent to 59,990.72, hovering around its 175-day simple moving average. The most widely traded stocks gained ground, signaling that foreign investors are buying Brazilian shares that could reap rapid short-term increases. "It's not that Brazilian shares are cheap, especially the blue-chips. It is more about foreign investors coming actively to the market to take advantage of some short-term opportunity," said Rafael Dornaus, a trader with Espírito Santo Investment Bank in São Paulo. Only four out of the index's 68 stocks fell on Monday. Gains were led by preferred shares of mining giant Vale, which rose 2 percent despite warnings by a handful of analysts over potential declines in revenue and rising Brazilian government intervention on the company. Preferred shares of state-run oil company Petrobras rose 1.7 percent, even after the company reported that August domestic output fell for the fifth straight month due to maintenance shutdowns of offshore facilities. "I think this is all short-lived," said Márcio Cardoso, a director at equity brokerage Título Corretora in São Paulo. "This is just short-term inflows, not quality money coming to stay in the market." Mexico's IPC index rose 0.6 percent, while Chile's blue-chip IPSA index was flat. Latin American stocks were supported by data showing the U.S. manufacturing sector expanded in September for the first time since May as new orders and employment picked up. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1441 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,708.15 0.91 2.01 Brazil Bovespa 59,990.72 1.38 5.70 Mexico IPC 41,124.01 0.63 10.91 Chile IPSA 4,230.46 0 1.27 Chile IGPA 20,554.63 0.02 2.11 Argentina MerVal 2,475.85 0.98 0.54 Colombia IGBC 14,184.97 0.91 12.00 Peru IGRA 21,674.79 -0.28 11.31 Venezuela IBC 316,121.50 2.61 170.11