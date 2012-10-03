* Weakness in China and Europe chills commodity sector
* Investors lack conviction on direction of markets
* Brazil's Bovespa falls 1 pct, Mexico's IPC slips 0.47 pct
By Danielle Assalve and Gabriel Stargardter
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY Oct 3 Latin American
stocks fell on Wednesday, led by Brazilian commodity producers
and banks, as investors said weak activity in the Chinese and
European economies, where many of the region's exports end up,
weighed on the markets.
The MSCI Latin American stock index fell
0.86 percent to 3,673.31.
Regional markets slipped as surveys coming out of Europe and
China painted a troubling picture. The euro zone's economic
malaise accelerated last month, while China's economic slowdown
looks set to roll over into a seventh quarter, purchasing
manager's indexes (PMIs) suggested.
China's official services PMI fell to its lowest point since
November 2010. The country, which has the world's second-largest
economy, is Brazil's biggest buyer of iron ore and soybeans.
" Brazil relies heavily on China, mostly in exports, and Vale
ends up being hit particularly badly by bad indicators from
China," said Mitsuko Kaduoka, head of investment analysis at
Indusval & Partners brokerage in Sao Paolo.
Preferred shares in Vale fell 1.31 percent,
driving the loss in the benchmark Bovespa index.
Petrobras' preferred shares shed 1.59 percent.
The Bovespa index fell for the seventh time in eight
sessions, ending the day down 1 percent at 58,627.33. The index
has slipped nearly 6 percent since mid-September.
Shares of the country's two largest private-sector banks,
Itau and Bradesco, also tumbled. Itau lost
1.29 percent and Bradesco dropped 2.5 percent. Brazilian banks'
shares fell sharply last week amid concerns that their profits
might decline as the government pushed for lower bank spreads,
the difference between what they pay in interest to depositors
and what they charge borrowers in interest on loans.
A Reuters poll released on Wednesday seemed to show that a
hike in interest rates in the world's sixth-largest economy was
unlikely when the central bank meets next week, with bankers
instead choosing to consolidate the current level and avoid
having to raise rates next year.
THE HIGH COST OF UNCERTAINTY
Traders and analysts said the lack of direction in Europe,
where Spain continues to tiptoe around the topic of a financial
rescue package, and the negative economic news from China,
bewildered the market, making investors wary of placing bets on
emerging markets.
"The market still has an upward bias, but it has weakened in
recent weeks," said Daniel Marques, a technical analyst with
Agora Corretora in Rio de Janeiro. He added that low trading
volume in previous sessions made it hard to see a clear trend.
"The market is confused, stuck around that average 58,000 to
59,000 points," he said.
Brazilian steelmakers CSN and Gerdau
also slid, with CSN shares off 2.04 percent and Gerdau shares
off 0.52 percent. According to analysts, those shares' gains
during the third quarter were overdone and might be reversed in
the coming weeks.
"Steel, minerals are likely to remain punished with all this
uncertainty," said Caio Mesquita, who helps manage about $40
million in equities for Gradius Gestao in Sao Paulo.
Mexico's IPC index fell 0.47 percent to 41,004.84 as
profit-taking wiped out Tuesday's gains, which left the index
about 1 percent off the all-time high seen in July.
America Movil, the telecommunications company
owned by the world's richest man, Carlos Slim, dropped 0.85
percent. Broadcaster Televisa slipped 1.33 percent.
"We hope to see the IPC move toward the desired 41,700
following this latest bout of profit-taking," the Mexican
brokerage Vector wrote in a note.
Chile's blue-chip IPSA index ended the day flat at
4,245.31.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2123 GMT:
Stock indexes % change
Latest
MSCI LatAm 3,673.31 -0.86
Brazil Bovespa 58,627.33 -1
Mexico IPC 41,004.84 -0.47
Chile IPSA 4,245.31 -0
Chile IGPA 20,633.19 0.03
Argentina MerVal 2,455.81 -0.36
Colombia IGBC 14,112.70 -0.70
Peru IGRA 21,432.79 -1.12
Venezuela IBC 365,672.56 7.24