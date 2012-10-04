* Draghi says ECB ready to support euro zone members * U.S. claims for unemployment benefits fall * Mexico IPC 0.9 pct higher, Brazil Bovespa gains 0.5 pct By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Oct 4 Latin American stocks gained on Thursday on bets the European Central Bank would soon act to curb the spreading of the euro zone debt crisis, although gains were limited by lingering concerns over China's economic slowdown. The MSCI Latin American stock index rose 1.1 percent after ECB President Mario Draghi said everything was in place for the bank to buy bonds of troubled euro zone members, raising hopes that Spain could soon benefit from the program. Mexico's benchmark IPC index gained 0.9 percent, also buoyed by data showing fewer-than-expected Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week. The numbers suggested a mild improvement in the U.S. labor market, which could support Mexican exports. Cement maker Cemex drove the IPC higher after, rising 4.5 percent, after it forecast its cash flow to grow 9 percent in the third quarter from the same period a year ago. In Brazil, the benchmark Bovespa index rose 0.5 percent after seesawing between negative and positive territories earlier in the session. "The Bovespa index spent the entire morning decoupled from Wall Street, but market sentiment started improving in the afternoon," said Erick Hood, an analyst with SLW brokerage in Sao Paulo. "The market remains fragile despite that. It's completely uncertain whether we're going to close higher or lower today," he added, referring to concerns over the impact of China's economic slowdown on Brazilian exporters. Shares of Vale, the world's largest iron ore producer, rose for the first day in six, providing the biggest lift to the Bovespa index. The company's preferred shares rose 0.69 percent, its biggest gain in three weeks, after the company said it would suspend operations at three iron ore pellet plants. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1740 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,715.10 1.14 1.97 Brazil Bovespa 58,945.47 0.54 3.86 Mexico IPC 41,364.71 0.88 11.56 Chile IPSA 4,264.89 0.46 2.09 Chile IGPA 20,707.39 0.36 2.87 Argentina MerVal 2,467.15 0.46 0.18 Colombia IGBC 14,226.64 0.81 12.32 Peru IGRA 21,658.28 1.05 11.22 Venezuela IBC 373,702.81 2.2 219.31