* Bovespa up 1.21 pct, IPC rises 0.66 * Gafisa, Petrobras drive Brazilian market By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Oct 11 Latin American stocks rose on Thursday after U.S. claims for unemployment benefits fell to their lowest level since February 2008, boosting prospects for growth in the world's largest economy. The MSCI Latin American stock index rose just over 1 percent to 3705.5, its biggest daily gain since mid-September. After rising more than 3 percent last month, the index has seesawed through October. "There's been a lot of bad news for markets lately," said Fabio Goncalves of Porto Alegre's Banrisul brokerage. "But the drop in jobless benefit claims in the United States reinforces the impression that after this troubled election period, that country will have a little more foundation for growth." Doubts about the strength of a U.S. recovery and a resolution to Europe's debt crisis have weighed on global stock markets since mid-September, when aggressive new stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve lifted Latin American stocks to a four-month high. Thursday's U.S. employment figures raised confidence that one of the region's largest trading partners may be returning to economic health. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index rose 1.21 percent on Thursday, c losing at 59,161.72. Brazilian markets close on Friday for a national holiday. "The Bovespa is trying to recover some of the recent losses, which left certain stocks at attractive prices," said Gonçalves. Homebuilder Gafisa posted the second biggest gains on the Bovespa after J.P. Morgan's improved stock rating due to prospects for positive free cash flow and declining net debt in coming quarters. Gafisa rose 8.5 percent, its best day in a month, while rival builder PDG Realty fell 0.28 percent. State-led oil company Petrobras added 1.72 percent after the company announced a new discovery of light hydrocarbons in a deepwater well in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin. Mexico's benchmark IPC index rose 0.66 percent to end just shy of last week's record high. The index has been on a winning streak since the beginning of September, rising nearly 6 percent. Shares of copper miner Grupo Mexico led gains, rising 2.42 percent after Fitch Ratings said a $2.1 billion settlement with shareholders of subsidiary Southern Copper Corp would not affect the group's debt rating. Fellow miner Industrias Penoles was up 3.33 percent. Cement maker Cemex saw a 2.42 percent rise after Standard & Poor's removed a negative watch from the company's debt rating, reducing the risk of higher financial costs. Chile's IPSA index ended the day slightly up, led by industrial conglomerate AntarChile, which rose 2.94. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2115 GMT: Stock indexes % change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,705.50 1.04 Brazil Bovespa 59,161.72 1.21 Mexico IPC 41,745.39 0.66 Chile IPSA 4,250.49 0.15 Chile IGPA 20,781.31 0.23 Argentina MerVal 2,417.62 1.24 Colombia IGBC 14,223.87 0.08 Peru IGRA 21,525.10 0.59 Venezuela IBC 361,282.03 2.93