* Brazil fuel distributors fall on concerns of lower prices * Brazil's Bovespa up 0.74 pct; Mexico's IPC up 0.82 pct By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Oct 15 Latin American stocks rose Monday as strong economic data in the United States and China pushed Mexican stocks to an all-time high and drove Brazil's main index to a level that could spur profit taking. The MSCI Latin American stock index rose a modest 0.64 percent. The index had hit a more than four-month high in September and has been trading in a narrow range since then. Better-than-expected U.S. retail sales and Chinese export data eased concerns about a slowdown in Latin America's main trading partners. Mexico sends nearly 80 percent of its exports to the United States, while Brazil's top trading partner is China. "Despite the optimism about China's economy, investors are still being fairly cautious," said Gabriel Ribeiro, an analyst at Um Investimentos in Sao Paulo. Analysts cautioned that concerns about Europe's debt crisis could limit gains in riskier assets around the globe. The European Council of leaders will meet on Thursday and Friday, and investors will be looking for signs of agreement among them. Spain, which has become the main focus in the euro zone's debt crisis, may ask for financial aid from the euro zone next month, euro-zone officials said. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index was up 0.74 percent at 59,601.71 points. Chart analysts said the index may struggle to advance past the 59,700 level that has spurred profit-taking in the past. "We are in a phase of uncertainty, and the market does not have a clear direction," said Daniel Marques, a technical analyst at Agora brokerage in Rio de Janeiro. "While I believe that there is greater chance of further upside, I still do not think it's time to enter the stock market." Shares in oil company HRT Participacoes em Petroleo SA rose 19.28 percent after the company said it was in talks with state-led oil company Petrobras and others about ways to sell its Amazon natural gas. Shares of fuel distributors fell on concern over government intervention in the sector. Ultrapar fell 7.17 percent and Cosan shed 4.51 percent after Brazilian weekly magazine IstoE reported that President Dilma Rousseff's government is considering ordering state-owned BR Distribuidora to lower fuel prices to consumers, forcing its competitors to do the same. Aggressive government efforts to jumpstart the economy after a year-long lull have also hurt shares of banks and electricity companies over the past few months. Mexico's IPC index gained 0.82 percent to 42,008.55 points, its highest close ever as top retailer WalMart de Mexico rose 1.85 percent ahead of its earnings results, due on Wednesday. Shares in cement maker Cemex dipped 0.35 percent after the company reported quarterly results. The shares had risen more than 1 percent earlier in the session. Cemex posted a third-quarter loss that was much narrower than a year ago, in previous quarters, helped by stronger results at its key Mexican and U.S. markets. But it forecast a decline in 2012 in consolidated volumes for cement and for ready-mix and aggregates volumes. Markets were closed in Chile and Colombia for a holiday. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2200 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to- Latest change ate % change MSCI LatAm 3,718.06 0.64 3.21 Brazil Bovespa 59,601.71 0.74 5.02 Mexico IPC 40,677.48 0.82 9.71 Chile IPSA 4,246.13 Closed 1.64 Chile IGPA 20,778.44 Closed 3.22 Argentina MerVal 2,405.08 0.2 -2.34 Colombia IGBC 14,273.50 Closed 12.69 Peru IGRA 21,349.18 -0.29 9.63 Venezuela IBC 363,070.81 0.5 210.22