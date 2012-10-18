* U.S. jobless claims rise in latest reading
By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve
SAO PAULO, Oct 18 Latin American stocks were
c hoppy on T hursday after weaker-than-expected labor market data
in the United States offset positive economic news from China.
The MSCI Latin American stock index traded
0.07 percent lower 3,757.58 points.
Shares of the most widely-traded commodities companies drove
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index to its first loss in
five sessions, while retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico
weighed on Mexico's IPC index.
Investors positioning for the release of Chinese gross
domestic product data on Thursday had been awaiting signals on
whether Brazil's top trading partner is nearing the bottom of a
recent slowdown in economic growth. Whi le the figures came in
line with expectations, industrial production, retail sales and
investment data were all slightly ahead of forecasts, sug gesting
a more positive outlook for China's economy.
Still, the news did little to boost Latin American shares as
investors turned their attention to the world's largest economy.
U.S. data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new
claims for jobless benefits rose last week.
"Today the Bovespa is following the outlook for the U.S.
economy, despite the favorable data from China," said Rodrigo
Melo, an economist with asset management firm Maua Sekular in
Sao Paulo.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index lost 0.65
percent to 59,697.47.
"The increase in new unemployment claims brought a negative
tone to the session and we are seeing a normal profit-taking
cycle today following recent gains in the index," said Luis
Gustavo Pereira, a strategist with Futura Corretora in Sao
Paulo.
Mining giant Vale fell 0. 85 percent after the
c ompany said on Wednesday that its iron ore output fell 4.5
percent in the third quarter compared with a year earlier.
Oil producers also weighed on the index, with
state-controlled firm Petrobras d own 0.4 percent a nd
OGX, the oil company controlled by Brazilian
billionaire Eike Batista, down 3.4 percent.
Petrobras said on Thursday that it identified 28 areas where
it believes it can cut costs in the wake of soaring investments
and its first quarterly loss in 13 years.
Shares of homebuilder MRV Engenharia fell 4.3
percent after the company said late Wednesday that sales in the
third quarter dropped 5 percent from a year earlier.
Mexico's IPC index was down 0.13 percent, to
42,504.30.
Retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico dropped 0.36 percent while
mining firm Grupo Mexico slipped 0.71 percent.
Chile's IPSA index traded higher for the third day
in a row as gains by retailer Falabella offset losses
by industrial conglomerate Copec
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1645 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,757.58 -0.07 4.38
Brazil Bovespa 59,697.47 -0.65 5.19
Mexico IPC 42,606.33 0.11 14.91
Chile IPSA 4,323.07 0.26 3.48
Chile IGPA 21,091.62 0.23 4.78
Argentina MerVal 2,461.46 -0.4 -0.05
Colombia IGBC 14,770.91 0.80 16.62
Peru IGRA 21,490.41 -0.18 10.36
Venezuela IBC 374,691.41 0.01 220.15