* U.S. jobless claims rise in latest reading * Brazil Bovespa down 0.65 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Oct 18 Latin American stocks were c hoppy on T hursday after weaker-than-expected labor market data in the United States offset positive economic news from China. The MSCI Latin American stock index traded 0.07 percent lower 3,757.58 points. Shares of the most widely-traded commodities companies drove Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index to its first loss in five sessions, while retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico weighed on Mexico's IPC index. Investors positioning for the release of Chinese gross domestic product data on Thursday had been awaiting signals on whether Brazil's top trading partner is nearing the bottom of a recent slowdown in economic growth. Whi le the figures came in line with expectations, industrial production, retail sales and investment data were all slightly ahead of forecasts, sug gesting a more positive outlook for China's economy. Still, the news did little to boost Latin American shares as investors turned their attention to the world's largest economy. U.S. data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits rose last week. "Today the Bovespa is following the outlook for the U.S. economy, despite the favorable data from China," said Rodrigo Melo, an economist with asset management firm Maua Sekular in Sao Paulo. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index lost 0.65 percent to 59,697.47. "The increase in new unemployment claims brought a negative tone to the session and we are seeing a normal profit-taking cycle today following recent gains in the index," said Luis Gustavo Pereira, a strategist with Futura Corretora in Sao Paulo. Mining giant Vale fell 0. 85 percent after the c ompany said on Wednesday that its iron ore output fell 4.5 percent in the third quarter compared with a year earlier. Oil producers also weighed on the index, with state-controlled firm Petrobras d own 0.4 percent a nd OGX, the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, down 3.4 percent. Petrobras said on Thursday that it identified 28 areas where it believes it can cut costs in the wake of soaring investments and its first quarterly loss in 13 years. Shares of homebuilder MRV Engenharia fell 4.3 percent after the company said late Wednesday that sales in the third quarter dropped 5 percent from a year earlier. Mexico's IPC index was down 0.13 percent, to 42,504.30. Retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico dropped 0.36 percent while mining firm Grupo Mexico slipped 0.71 percent. Chile's IPSA index traded higher for the third day in a row as gains by retailer Falabella offset losses by industrial conglomerate Copec Latin America's key stock indexes at 1645 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,757.58 -0.07 4.38 Brazil Bovespa 59,697.47 -0.65 5.19 Mexico IPC 42,606.33 0.11 14.91 Chile IPSA 4,323.07 0.26 3.48 Chile IGPA 21,091.62 0.23 4.78 Argentina MerVal 2,461.46 -0.4 -0.05 Colombia IGBC 14,770.91 0.80 16.62 Peru IGRA 21,490.41 -0.18 10.36 Venezuela IBC 374,691.41 0.01 220.15