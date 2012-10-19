* Weak earnings abroad sap confidence in local shares
* Chile's Cencosud shares drop on capital increase plan
* Brazil Bovespa falls 1.36 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.48 pct
By Danielle Assalve and Gabriel Stargardter
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY Oct 19 Latin American
stocks posted their biggest decline in over a week on Friday
after disappointing results by some leading U.S. companies
spooked investors about the likelihood of an economic turnaround
in the world's top economy.
The MSCI Latin American stock index dropped
0.89 percent to 3,725.84, but the gauge still was on track for
an around 0.8 percent gain in the week.
Mining giant Vale pushed Brazil's benchmark
Bovespa index to its biggest daily loss of the month,
while retailer Cencosud dragged on Chile's IPSA index.
Local shares tracked external markets lower in the wake of
disappointing results from McDonald's Corp, Microsoft
and Google as investors reevaluated the impact
of a sluggish global economy on the outlook for Latin America.
"The results caused disappointment in some companies and
investors are becoming more cautious these days," said Silvio
Campos, an economist at the Tendencias consultancy in Sao Paulo.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for the
second straight day, losing 1.36 percent to 58,922.04 points,
its biggest fall since the end of September.
After falling off a more than four-month high in early
September, the Bovespa has been oscillating within a range of
roughly 58,000 to 60,000.
"The picture is still unstable and there are many
uncertainties that limit a recovery," Campos said. "The Bovespa
should continue to be volatile, but aside from that, there is no
clear trend in the market."
Heavily weighted mining firm Vale slipped 1.72 percent,
contributing the most to the index's losses, while
state-controlled oil company Petrobras dropped 1.11
percent.
Homebuilder Gafisa was the biggest percentage
loser on the Bovespa, with a 5.92 percent decline.
Clothing retailer Cia Hering plunged more than 5
percent after it reported a 14.2 percent drop in third-quarter
income compared with the same period last year.
Steelmakers also fell, with shares of Gerdau
slipping 4.36 percent and those of rival CSN down
3.39 percent.
Brazil's domestic flat and long steel sales fell a combined
6 percent in September on a sequential basis, indicating that
demand for rods, plates and slabs remains "weak" in Latin
America's largest economy, analysts at BTG Pactual Group said on
Friday.
Mexico's IPC index fell 0.48 percent to 42,386.83 off
a record high, but the index still accumulated a 1.7 percent
gain for the week.
Investors funneled $130 million into Mexico-dedicated stock
funds, according to data collected by EPFR Global, their biggest
inflow in more than a year, suggesting a spike in confidence in
the Mexican market.
Mexico has been supported by signs of faster growth in its
top trading partner, the United States, after the jobless rate
there fell and retail sales picked up boding well for continued
demand for Mexican exports.
"Mexico as ever is very correlated to the U.S. so it has
been getting a lot of second looks given the U.S. is the only
major economy kicking out cheery macroeconomic numbers," said
Cameron Brandt, head of research at EPFR.
Bank Banorte fell 2.72 percent, contributing
the most to the index's losses, while mining company Industrias
Penoles lost 1.01 percent as it fell for a second
day off a record.
Cement manufacturer Cemex dropped 2.03 percent.
The company said on Friday that it plans to list about 24
percent of its Cemex Latam Holdings unit on the Colombian stock
market in an effort to raise cash to help ease its bulky debts.
Chile's IPSA index posted its biggest loss since
late August, falling 1.31 percent to 4,265.38, as shares of
retailer Cencosud plunged.
Cencosud dropped around 6 percent after the firm
said on Friday that it aims to propose a capital increase of
around $1.5 billion to shareholders within the next 120 days and
issue around $1 billion in bonds on the U.S. market within the
next 90 days.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2106 GMT:
Stock indexes % change
Latest
MSCI LatAm 3,725.84 -0.89
Brazil Bovespa 58,922.04 -1.36
Mexico IPC 42,386.83 -0.48
Chile IPSA 4,265.38 -1.31
Chile IGPA 20,871.64 -1.03
Argentina MerVal 2,428.05 -1.13
Colombia IGBC 14,849.38 0.11
Peru IGRA 21,443.30 -0.16
Venezuela IBC 374,691.41 0