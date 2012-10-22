* Investors turning attention toward earnings season * Brazil Bovespa down 0.38 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.62 pct By Noe Torres and Danielle Assalve MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Oct 22 Latin American stocks fell on Monday as weak bank earnings weighed in Brazil while Mexican stocks dipped amid concerns that recent and upcoming earnings may not justify record prices. The MSCI Latin American stock index slipped 0.36 percent as Mexican stocks fell for a second straight session after hitting a record high last week. "The local market had risen a lot and reports here have been good, but not enough to justify the prices that they have, so it is natural to see some profit taking," said Gerardo Roman, head of stock trading at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City. Shares in Alfa slipped 2.44 percent, pulling back further from an all-time high hit last week after the conglomerate announced earnings and news it planned to refinance $1 billion in debt. Mexico has been supported by signs of faster growth in its top trading partner, the United States, and data on Monday showed Mexican retail sales in August were stronger than expected. Mexico-dedicated stock funds saw their biggest inflows in more than a year last week, according to data collected by EPFR Global. Local earnings, the bulk of which come out this week, will need to be strong to justify record levels, analysts said. "If results are below expectations, investors could opt to take profits," strategists at HSBC wrote in a note. Mexico's IPC index fell 0.62 percent to 42,122.25 points. Mexican retailer and beverage company Femsa shed 1 percent ahead of its earnings this week. Femsa has tripled in price since the end of 2008, outperforming Mexico's benchmark index, which has not quite doubled in that period. Plastic pipe maker Mexichem dipped 1.1 percent ahead of third-quarter results. It is expected to post a surge in earnings and a more than 60 percent jump in sales as it consolidates recent acquisitions from a global buying spree. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dipped 0.38 percent to 58,700.30. Shares in lender Banco Bradesco fell 1.24 percent after the company reported declining net interest income and profitability indicators as well as sluggish loan growth during the third quarter. "Banks have been affected by the reduction in spreads and fees, non-performing loans and smaller profit margins," said Ariovaldo Santos, a stock trading manager at brokerage H.Commcor in Sao Paulo. "Results were reasonable but people were looking for more and are getting out." Card payment processor Cielo lost 4.52 percent after a local newspaper reported on Monday that Brazil's government will press card payment processors to charge less for clearing transactions. Offsetting losses, steelmaker Usiminas rose 2.9 percent helped by firmer steel prices in top consumer China. Chile's IPSA index lost 0.53 percent as retailer Cencosud shed 3.65 percent. Shares in Cencosud have fallen nearly 10 percent in three days, after the company said on Friday that it will propose a capital increase and bond issue to buy French retailer Carrefour's Colombian assets. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2100 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to- Latest change ate % change MSCI LatAm 3,712.44 -0.36 3.06 Brazil Bovespa 58,700.30 -0.38 3.43 Mexico IPC 42,122.25 -0.62 13.61 Chile IPSA 4,242.97 -0.53 1.57 Chile IGPA 20,794.90 -0.37 3.30 Argentina MerVal 2,457.16 1.19 -0.22 Colombia IGBC 14,928.39 0.53 17.86 Peru IGRA 21,402.98 -0.19 9.91 Venezuela IBC 374,691.41 0 220.15