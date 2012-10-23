* Itau Unibanco posts weak Q3 earnings * Commodities prices fall, Vale and Petrobras down * Brazil Bovespa loses 1.77 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.68 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Oct 23 Latin American stocks posted their biggest daily loss in nearly three months on Tuesday following weak corporate earnings both domestically and abroad. The MSCI Latin American stock index dropped 1.81 percent to 3,645.12, its lowest level in six weeks. Banks and commodities firms drove Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index to its fourth straight consecutive loss, while telecoms firm America Movil weighed on Mexico's IPC index. Shares fell as disappointing earnings from Brazilian lender Itaú Unibanco Holdings SA and weak results from U.S. firms DuPont, 3M Co and United Technologies added to investor concerns over the pace of global economic growth. "In the absence of important economic indicators we are restricted to corporate earnings, which for the most part haven't been good, neither here nor in the U.S.," said Henrique Kleine, chief analyst with Magliano Corretora in Sao Paulo. "We have a situation where commodities prices are falling, and in Brazil, banks are facing problems." Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped 1.77 percent to 57,662.30, its lowest level in over six weeks. Shares of the most widely traded commodities firms weighed on the index as the Reuters/Jefferies CRB index of the 19 most-traded agricultural, energy and metals commodities fell its most in nearly three weeks. Brazilian iron-ore giant Vale dropped 2.2 percent while state-controlled oil firm Petrobras was down 2.1 percent. Banks also fell, with shares of Itaú Unibanco, Brazil's largest non-government bank, down 3.4 percent after third-quarter profit at the company slumped to the lowest level in one and a half years. "Itau results were weaker than expected and that turned into a stronger fall for other financial companies as well," said Guilherme Sand, a partner with Zenith Asset Management in Porto Alegre, Brazil. "You also have worries overhanging the sector due to government pressure to lower fees and spreads." Analysts at J Safra Corretora on Tuesday cut their estimates for price targets at Brazilian banks including Itaú Unibanco, Banco Bradesco, Banco do Brasil and Banco Santander Brasil to incorporate the impact of lower lending interest rates and fees. Planemaker Embraer lost 0.2 percent. The world's largest builder of regional jets will likely report its strongest quarterly profit in almost two years after the market close on Tuesday, but weak sales and slow deliveries may spark concerns about its ability to meet full-year targets. Mexico's IPC index fell for the third straight session, losing 0.68 percent to 41,836.56 as a technical momentum indicator known as the MACD posted a so-called "bearish cross" in overbought territory, suggesting the index could fall further in coming sessions. Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 0.42 percent, contributing most to the index's losses. Chile's IPSA index also fell for a third consecutive session as regional energy firm Endesa Chile slipped 1 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1442 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,645.12 -1.81 3.06 Brazil Bovespa 57,662.30 -1.77 1.60 Mexico IPC 41,836.56 -0.68 12.84 Chile IPSA 4,229.15 -0.33 1.24 Chile IGPA 20,742.87 -0.25 3.05 Argentina MerVal 2,365.80 -3.71 -3.93 Colombia IGBC 14,803.34 -0.84 16.88 Peru IGRA 21,258.22 -0.68 9.17 Venezuela IBC 374,691.41 0 220.15