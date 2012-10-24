* China PMI points to steady economic recovery
* German manufacturing data falls far below expectations
* Brazil Bovespa flat, Mexico IPC up 0.19 pct
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, Oct 24 Latin American stocks rose on
Wednesday as a purchasing managers index signaled the economy of
key trading partner China is poised to rebound, though weaker
German manufacturing data limited gains.
The MSCI Latin American stock index snapped
a four-day losing streak, rising 0.27 percent to 3,664.49.
Shares rose after HSBC Flash PMI data on Wednesday showed
new orders and output in China at their highest level in months,
suggesting that recent fine-tuning of economic policy is
working.
China is Brazil's No. 1 trading partner and a key purchaser
of Latin American commodities exports such as iron-one, soy,
copper and petroleum.
"The market opened a bit higher based on the China data,"
said Erick Scott, an analyst with SLW Corretora in Sao Paulo.
But gains were limited by far weaker-than-expected
manufacturing PMI data from Germany, suggesting the euro zone's
biggest economy faces challenges.
"Germany is one of the pillars sustaining the euro zone, so
that makes the situation a bit more difficult," said Leandro
Silvestrini, an investment adviser with Intrader in Sao Paulo.
"The Bovespa is very cheap but it needs a bigger improvement in
the euro region before foreigners can invest more in Brazil."
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index stemmed a
four-day slide of 4 percent and was little changed at 57,687.38
in choppy trading.
"The market its going through a normal correction as
investors see opportunities in big falls," Silvestrini added.
Iron-ore producer Vale lost 0.45 percent before
its third-quarter earnings announcement, expected after the
market closes. The company is forecast to report that
third-quarter profit tumbled 61 percent from a year earlier as
output fell and the price of iron ore and other metals dropped.
Shares of Cielo SA, Brazil's largest card payment
processor, gained 1.1 percent after the company posted
third-quarter net income that beat analysts' estimates. It said
a tumble in debt-servicing costs helped to offset the impact of
administrative and general expenses.
Embraer traded nearly flat a day after the
world's third-largest commercial planemaker missed estimates for
its quarterly profit as it helped restructure aircraft financing
for a U.S. regional airline.
Food processor Marfrig Alimentos SA fell over 3
percent after the company announced plans to raise up to 1.1
billion reais ($543 million) in a stock offering to bolster its
capital base.
Mexico's IPC index rose for the first session in
four, adding 0.19 percent to 42,122.75.
Shares of Coca-Cola Femsa rose 0.5 percent after
the company said Wednesday that third-quarter profit had risen
53 percent as recent acquisitions boosted sales.
Homebuilder Homex gained 0.55 percent after
posting a 173 percent surge in third-quarter profit late
Tuesday, helped by income from prison construction projects and
higher home sales in Mexico.
Chile's IPSA index posted a slight gain as shares of
retailer Cencosud added 1.34 percent following a loss
of over 8 percent over the previous three sessions.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1422 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,664.49 0.27 1.45
Brazil Bovespa 57,687.38 0 1.64
Mexico IPC 42,122.75 0.19 13.61
Chile IPSA 4,239.42 0.09 1.48
Chile IGPA 20,784.38 0.08 3.25
Argentina MerVal 2,375.21 0.26 -3.55
Colombia IGBC 14,978.04 0.63 18.26
Peru IGRA 21,141.60 -0.12 8.57
Venezuela IBC 372,057.38 -0.36 217.90