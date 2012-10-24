* China PMI points to steady economic recovery * German manufacturing data falls far below expectations * Brazil Bovespa flat, Mexico IPC up 0.19 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, Oct 24 Latin American stocks rose on Wednesday as a purchasing managers index signaled the economy of key trading partner China is poised to rebound, though weaker German manufacturing data limited gains. The MSCI Latin American stock index snapped a four-day losing streak, rising 0.27 percent to 3,664.49. Shares rose after HSBC Flash PMI data on Wednesday showed new orders and output in China at their highest level in months, suggesting that recent fine-tuning of economic policy is working. China is Brazil's No. 1 trading partner and a key purchaser of Latin American commodities exports such as iron-one, soy, copper and petroleum. "The market opened a bit higher based on the China data," said Erick Scott, an analyst with SLW Corretora in Sao Paulo. But gains were limited by far weaker-than-expected manufacturing PMI data from Germany, suggesting the euro zone's biggest economy faces challenges. "Germany is one of the pillars sustaining the euro zone, so that makes the situation a bit more difficult," said Leandro Silvestrini, an investment adviser with Intrader in Sao Paulo. "The Bovespa is very cheap but it needs a bigger improvement in the euro region before foreigners can invest more in Brazil." Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index stemmed a four-day slide of 4 percent and was little changed at 57,687.38 in choppy trading. "The market its going through a normal correction as investors see opportunities in big falls," Silvestrini added. Iron-ore producer Vale lost 0.45 percent before its third-quarter earnings announcement, expected after the market closes. The company is forecast to report that third-quarter profit tumbled 61 percent from a year earlier as output fell and the price of iron ore and other metals dropped. Shares of Cielo SA, Brazil's largest card payment processor, gained 1.1 percent after the company posted third-quarter net income that beat analysts' estimates. It said a tumble in debt-servicing costs helped to offset the impact of administrative and general expenses. Embraer traded nearly flat a day after the world's third-largest commercial planemaker missed estimates for its quarterly profit as it helped restructure aircraft financing for a U.S. regional airline. Food processor Marfrig Alimentos SA fell over 3 percent after the company announced plans to raise up to 1.1 billion reais ($543 million) in a stock offering to bolster its capital base. Mexico's IPC index rose for the first session in four, adding 0.19 percent to 42,122.75. Shares of Coca-Cola Femsa rose 0.5 percent after the company said Wednesday that third-quarter profit had risen 53 percent as recent acquisitions boosted sales. Homebuilder Homex gained 0.55 percent after posting a 173 percent surge in third-quarter profit late Tuesday, helped by income from prison construction projects and higher home sales in Mexico. Chile's IPSA index posted a slight gain as shares of retailer Cencosud added 1.34 percent following a loss of over 8 percent over the previous three sessions. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1422 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,664.49 0.27 1.45 Brazil Bovespa 57,687.38 0 1.64 Mexico IPC 42,122.75 0.19 13.61 Chile IPSA 4,239.42 0.09 1.48 Chile IGPA 20,784.38 0.08 3.25 Argentina MerVal 2,375.21 0.26 -3.55 Colombia IGBC 14,978.04 0.63 18.26 Peru IGRA 21,141.60 -0.12 8.57 Venezuela IBC 372,057.38 -0.36 217.90