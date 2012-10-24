* Vale falls ahead of earnings; Homex rises as profit surges
* Fed announcement, China have little effect
* Brazil Bovespa down 0.92 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.13 pct
By Danielle Assalve and Gabriel Stargardter
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY Oct 24 Brazilian stocks
fell to a seven-week low on Wednesday as iron ore miner Vale
dropped ahead of earnings that were expected to be weak, while
Mexican homebuilder Homex jumped after its earnings report.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.92
percent to 57,160.74.
Vale lost 0.78 percent before its third-quarter
earnings announcement was released after market close. Vale
reported its third-quarter profit fell 66 percent to $1.67
billion as iron ore prices reached three-year lows.
Weak corporate results in Brazil have hurt Brazilian stocks,
according to the manager of equities at brokerage H.Commcor,
Ariovaldo Santos. "That was to be expected, since the numbers
are following the slowdown in the Brazilian economy," he said.
Brazil, Latin America's top economy, has slowed to a near
standstill this year, but there are some signs of an incipient
recovery.
The Bovespa has fallen 4.9 percent since mid-October, as
regulatory changes, including a government-led move to lower
bank spreads - the difference between what banks pay in interest
to depositors and what they charge in interest on loans - dented
investor confidence.
"We should be seeing a better flow of funds being invested
in the country, both as direct investment and into the bourse,
but this flow is somewhat compromised by these regulatory
changes," said Alvaro Bandeira, a partner with Orama Investments
in Rio de Janeiro.
Brazilian food processor Marfrig Alimentos SA
fell 1.63 percent after the company announced plans to raise up
to 1.1 billion reais ($543 million) in a stock offering to
bolster its capital base.
Shares of Cielo SA, Brazil's largest card payment
processor, gained 3.01 percent after the company posted
third-quarter net income that beat analysts' estimates. It said
a tumble in debt-servicing costs helped to offset the impact of
administrative and general expenses.
The MSCI Latin American stock index ended
little changed after a four-day losing streak, supported by
rising stocks in Mexico and Chile.
HSBC Flash PMI data on Wednesday showed new orders and
output in China at their highest level in months, backing
expectations that a slowdown in Brazil's No. 1 trading partner
may be turning around.
The U.S. Federal Reserve said it would stick to its stimulus
plan until the job market improves, in line with expectations.
The Fed's asset buying scheme is expected to help support demand
for higher-yielding, riskier assets in coming months.
Mexico's IPC index rose for the first session in four
after falling from a record high last week. The IPC added 0.13
percent to 42,095.16.
"Results and expectations about results are driving the
market," said Gerardo Copca, who had noticed the IPC bobbing
around the 42,000 mark and expected it to rise to between
42,500-42,600 by the end of the week.
Homebuilder Homex gained 5.77 percent after it
reported a 173 percent surge in third-quarter profit late
Tuesday, helped by income from prison construction projects and
higher home sales in Mexico.
Shares of Coca-Cola Femsa rose 0.29 percent after
the company said Wednesday that third-quarter profit had risen
53 percent as recent acquisitions boosted sales.
Chile's IPSA index posted a slight gain as shares of
retailer Cencosud added 0.76 percent following a loss
of over 8 percent over the previous three sessions.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2138 GMT:
Stock indexes % change
Latest
MSCI LatAm 3,657.00 0.06
Brazil Bovespa 57,160.74 -0.92
Mexico IPC 42,095.16 0.13
Chile IPSA 4,244.43 0.21
Chile IGPA 20,807.24 0.19
Argentina MerVal 2,377.79 0.37
Colombia IGBC 14,872.18 -0.08
Peru IGRA 21,056.94 -0.52
Venezuela IBC 366,595.75 -1.82