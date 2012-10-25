* U.S. economic data, China factory outlook supports stocks
* Vale, OGX drive Bovespa to biggest gain in six weeks
* Brazil Bovespa rises 1.18 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.52 PCT
By Danielle Assalve and Gabriel Stargardter
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY Oct 25 Latin American
stocks rose on Thursday as a better outlook for Chinese
factories, combined with positive labor market data from the
United States, helped boost shares of commodities firms.
The MSCI Latin American stock index rose for
a second consecutive day, adding 0.86 percent to 3,688.56.
Shares of mining firm Vale drove Brazil's
benchmark Bovespa index to its first rise in six
sessions.
Mexico's IPC index fell about half a percent, its
fourth fall in five sessions, as shares in the top-weighted
company on the index, America Movil, slipped ahead of
its earnings, which came out after the market close.
Data on Thursday pointed to a slight improvement in the U.S.
economy as initial claims for state unemployment benefits
dropped and new orders for durables rose a higher-than-expected
9.9 percent.
"Some of the economic indicators in the U.S. are pointing to
hope that the worst is over with and that is helping support the
positive mood in the market," said Nastássia Romanó, an
economist with Omar Camargo Corretora in Curitiba, Brazil.
Commodities stocks also received a boost from China's
Ministry of Industry and Information Technology after it said on
Thursday that factory output in Brazil's No.1 trading partner
should grow faster in the last three months of 2012 than in the
third quarter.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index, which has
lost nearly 7 percent since mid-September, posted its biggest
gain in two weeks, rising 1.18 percent to 57,836.78.
"While the bourse has been suffering for some time, today we
have seen a recovery movement," said Marc Sauerman, a portfolio
manager at JMalucelli Investments in Curitiba.
Preferred shares of mining giant Vale notched
their biggest one-day jump in seven weeks, rising 5.57 percent,
the day after posting a 66 percent drop in third-quarter profit
compared with a year earlier. Despite the weak earnings, Vale
shares rose after the company said it had made improvements in
logistics costs and would reevaluate some large investments.
"For the short term, holding back on some of those
investments is good for the company," said Fabio Goncalves, an
analyst with Banrisul Corretora in Porto Alegre, Brazil. "It
will help margins because its level of investment is very high
and it has been hurt by lower demand for iron ore from China."
Shares of oil company OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA
, controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista,
rose 2.59 percent as investors welcomed an offer by Batista to
raise his stake in the struggling firm.
Mexico's IPC index traded down 0.52 percent at 41,877.27
points as shares of telecommunications firm America Movil,
controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, slipped 2.01 percent.
After the bell, the company reported a 67 percent jump in
third-quarter net profit, earning 30.587 billion pesos ($2.4
billion) in the July-September period, as new operations in
Europe ensured results came in ahead of expectations.
Carlos Gonzalez, a strategist at Monex financial group in
Mexico City, expected the America Movil results to push the
index upwards towards the end of the year. The IPC has risen
more than 12 percent since the beginning of January.
"After earnings season ends, I think we'll see the IPC start
to recover," he said. "The positive signs are pointing the
market in the right direction for next year."
Chile's Ipsa ended the day down 0.2 percent at
4,236.12 as industrial conglomerate AntarChile fell
3.11 percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2148 GMT:
Stock indexes % change
Latest
MSCI LatAm 3,688.56 0.86
Brazil Bovespa 57,836.78 1.18
Mexico IPC 41,877.27 -0.52
Chile IPSA 4,236.12 -0.2
Chile IGPA 20,777.71 -0.14
Argentina MerVal 2,376.49 -0.05
Colombia IGBC 15,095.91 1.50
Peru IGRA 21,011.04 -0.22
Venezuela IBC 360,028.78 -1.79