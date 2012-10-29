* Petrobras 3rd quarter results well below expectations * Trading volume low due to Sandy * Brazil's Bovespa falls 0.17 pct, Mexico's IPC flat By Asher Levine and Gabriel Stargardter SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY Oct 29 Latin American stocks fell on Monday the as shares of regional oil company Petrobras weighed on Brazil's Bovespa following weaker than expected third-quarter results. The MSCI Latin American stock index fell for the second straight session, losing 0.4 percent to 3,664.23. The index has hovered between 3,640 and 3,760 throughout October. Nonetheless, it has risen more than 4 percent since the beginning of September. Trading volumes across the region were low, with stock markets in New York closed due the impending arrival of hurricane Sandy. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.17 percent to 57,176.58 points to its lowest level in nearly eight weeks. Petrobras preferred shares slid 3.39 percent to 21.35 reais after the state-controlled oil company reported lower-than-expected third-quarter income late on Friday. Petrobras said its quarterly profit fell as refining unit losses rose, a surprise result after being granted its first wholesale fuel-price increase in six years in June. Fears about declining output and doubts about the viability of a government-sanctioned fuel increase, also drove losses. "The market is being pressured by Petrobras shares after the earnings," said Debora Morsch, a partner at Zenith Asset Management in Porto Alegre. "It's tough because fuel prices are controlled and the government can't raise them because inflation is at the limit. I would stay away from the stock for now and wait for a better price." The shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas, Brazil's second-largest airline, slipped 0.59 percent after a local newspaper reported on Monday that the company plans to continue reducing domestic flights into 2013 and focus on expanding international flights, especially to the United States. Fibria, the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, gained 2.26 percent after the company on Monday reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 20 percent from a year earlier. Brazil's Bovespa has suffered as weaker-than-expected corporate earnings both domestically and abroad dampened investor optimism over a global economic recovery. "With the situation in Europe still complicated, and uncertainty over elections in the U.S., we will continue to hover around these levels and could fall even more," Morsch said, adding that she sees the Bovespa dipping below 55,000 points by the end of the year. Mexico's IPC index fell for the third straight session, dipping 0.05 percent to 41,817.11, with trading volume at its lowest since early September. "The market's dead," said Mauricio Cervantes, a trader at the Multivalores brokerage in Mexico City. "We haven't seen much volume over the last few weeks, despite some good results that could have driven the market." Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, lost 0.3 percent, while copper miner Grupo Mexico fell 0.24 percent. Banking group Banorte lost 1.09 percent. Chile's IPSA index traded nearly flat at 4,257.51, with gains by retailer Falabella offsetting losses by Antar Chile. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2128 GMT: Stock indexes % change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,664.23 -0.4 Brazil Bovespa 57,176.58 -0.17 Mexico IPC 41,817.11 -0.05 Chile IPSA 4,257.51 0.17 Chile IGPA 20,864.19 0.14 Argentina MerVal 2,332.80 -1.99 Colombia IGBC 15,115.10 -0.18 Peru IGRA 20,918.60 -0.24 Venezuela IBC 359,817.94 -0.02