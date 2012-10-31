* Storm keeps markets shut in New York, volumes light
* Local shares advance on European corporate earnings
* Brazil Bovespa gains 0.89 pct, Mexico IPC dips 0.52 pct
By Danielle Assalve
SAO PAULO, Oct 30 Latin American stocks traded
mixed on Tuesday amid low volume as many traders waited for Wall
Street to reopen on Wednesday after being shut for two days due
to Hurricane Sandy.
The MSCI Latin American stock index edged up
0.22 percent as rising commodities stocks in Brazil offset
losses in Mexican bottler Femsa.
Still, analysts saw little to read in the movements as
volume in Brazil, Latin America's biggest stock market, fell to
its lowest in about three months.
"Without the reference of New York, the market was once
again very weak," said analyst John Peter Brugger at Leme
Investimentos.
Brazilian stocks rose in choppy trading, tracking European
bourses higher after strong earnings results from lender
Deutsche Bank and oil firm BP boosting
sentiment.
A decision by Japan's central bank on Tuesday to increase
its monetary stimulus program also supported shares, analysts
said.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.89
percent to 57,683.76.
Shares of OGX, the oil company controlled by
Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, rose 3.69 percent,
contributing most to the index's gains, while state-controlled
rival Petrobras added 0.84 percent.
Shares of Itaúsa Investimentos Itaú SA, the
investment holding company that controls Brazil's largest
private sector bank, rose 1.01 percent after the company
approved a plan to buy as many as 70 million common and 240
million preferred shares, according to a securities filing on
Tuesday.
Brazil's Bovespa is down about 2.5 percent this month as
concerns over corporate earnings both at home and abroad leave
investors sour on local stocks. Concern over Europe's debt
troubles and the possibility that U.S. policymakers will fail to
avert a so-called "fiscal cliff," leading to automatic spending
cuts and tax increases has also weighed on sentiment.
"The Bovespa will continue hovering at this level for now
until we get some more definition on Spain, Greece and the
fiscal cliff, which are all preventing markets from advancing
more," said Marcelo Varejao, an analyst with Socopa Corretora in
Sao Paulo.
Mexico's IPC index fell 0.52 percent as shares in
bottling firm Femsa fell 1.44 percent. The stock
has been slipping off a record high hit earlier this month.
Chile's IPSA index edged up 0.08 percent as a 0.82
percent gain in retailer Falabella was offset by a 0.78
percent loss in shares of bank Santander Chile.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2300 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % year-to
Latest change date %
change
MSCI LatAm 3,672.11 0.22 1.94
Brazil Bovespa 57,683.76 0.89 1.64
Mexico IPC 41,599.00 -0.52 12.19
Chile IPSA 4,260.78 0.08 1.99
Chile IGPA 20,884.54 0.1 3.75
Argentina MerVal 2,320.57 -0.52 -5.77
Colombia IGBC 14,861.28 -1.68 17.33
Peru IGRA 20,952.40 0.16 7.60
Venezuela IBC 359,834.34 0 207.46