By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, Oct 31 Brazil's benchmark stock index
fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday as returning U.S.
investors sold off shares of Petrobras, while Mexican stocks
snapped a four-day losing streak to rise modestly.
Trading in Latin American stock markets was choppy as Wall
Street reopened without clear direction, with traders assessing
the economic impact of a massive storm that shut down U.S.
markets for two sessions.
The MSCI Latin American stock index fell for
the third session in four, dropping 0.9 percent to 3,640.14, on
track to finish the month with losses close to 1 percent.
Trading volumes increased after U.S. stock markets came back
on line. Indexes remained volatile, however, as investors in
Latin America scrambled to rebalance portfolios before month-end
while positioning for key economic data later in the week.
October surveys of manufacturing activity in China and the
United States are due on Thursday, while the monthly U.S. jobs
report will be released on Friday, when markets in Brazil,
Mexico and Chile are closed for local holidays.
"Today is an atypical day because it's the end of the month
and asset managers are racing to switch portfolios around," said
Carlos Manuel Pereira de Sousa, a strategist with Lopes Filho e
Associados in Rio de Janeiro. "With important data on Friday,
many are also sitting it out, preferring to avoid surprises."
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for the
third session in four, losing 1.1 percent to 57,023.69. The
index is on track to close the month with a 3.6 percent loss,
its first monthly decline since June.
Preferred shares of Petrobras dropped over 3
percent and contributed the most to the index's losses. U.S.
investors got their first chance to trade Petrobras' ADRs on
Wednesday after the company released disappointing quarterly
earnings late on Friday.
"Foreigners are very disappointed in Petrobras," de Sousa
said, pointing to concern over government intervention, weak
production numbers and the lack of fuel price adjustments.
Petrobras' ADRs plunged 5.5 percent, the most in
over four months.
Shares of TIM Participaçoes, Brazil's
second-largest wireless phone company, fell 3.3 percent as
analysts cut their earnings forecasts due to slowing revenue
growth in the third quarter.
Clothing retailer Lojas Renner gained nearly 3
percent after the company reported better-than-expected
third-quarter results late Wednesday, with same-store sales
jumping over 13 percent.
Steelmakers CSN and Usiminas dropped
1.3 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively. Brazilian steelmakers
will likely post mixed results in the third quarter as weak
sales volumes and poor pricing power in some segments offset the
impact of lower raw materials costs and debt-servicing expenses,
a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Wednesday.
In Mexico, the IPC index rose 0.2 percent to
41,671.38. It was set to close October up over 2 percent, its
second straight monthly gain.
Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled
by billionaire Carlos Slim, rose 0.6 percent, contributing most
to the index's gains, while bottling group Femsa
weighed.
Chile's IPSA index capped a three-day rally, though
the index is on track to close trading with a 0.5 percent gain
in October, its second straight month in positive territory.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1620 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % year-to
Latest change date %
change
MSCI LatAm 3,642.36 -0.81 1.94
Brazil Bovespa 57,023.69 -1.14 0.48
Mexico IPC 41,671.38 0.17 12.39
Chile IPSA 4,251.14 -0.23 1.76
Chile IGPA 20,851.89 -0.16 3.59
Argentina MerVal 2,328.04 0.32 -5.47
Colombia IGBC 14,836.91 -0.16 17.14
Peru IGRA 20,927.61 -0.12 7.47
Venezuela IBC 359,790.75 -0.01 207.42