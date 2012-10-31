* Trading volume recovers as U.S. markets reopen after storm * Petrobras weighs on Bovespa as ADRs plunge * Brazil Bovespa drops 1.1 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.2 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, Oct 31 Brazil's benchmark stock index fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday as returning U.S. investors sold off shares of Petrobras, while Mexican stocks snapped a four-day losing streak to rise modestly. Trading in Latin American stock markets was choppy as Wall Street reopened without clear direction, with traders assessing the economic impact of a massive storm that shut down U.S. markets for two sessions. The MSCI Latin American stock index fell for the third session in four, dropping 0.9 percent to 3,640.14, on track to finish the month with losses close to 1 percent. Trading volumes increased after U.S. stock markets came back on line. Indexes remained volatile, however, as investors in Latin America scrambled to rebalance portfolios before month-end while positioning for key economic data later in the week. October surveys of manufacturing activity in China and the United States are due on Thursday, while the monthly U.S. jobs report will be released on Friday, when markets in Brazil, Mexico and Chile are closed for local holidays. "Today is an atypical day because it's the end of the month and asset managers are racing to switch portfolios around," said Carlos Manuel Pereira de Sousa, a strategist with Lopes Filho e Associados in Rio de Janeiro. "With important data on Friday, many are also sitting it out, preferring to avoid surprises." Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for the third session in four, losing 1.1 percent to 57,023.69. The index is on track to close the month with a 3.6 percent loss, its first monthly decline since June. Preferred shares of Petrobras dropped over 3 percent and contributed the most to the index's losses. U.S. investors got their first chance to trade Petrobras' ADRs on Wednesday after the company released disappointing quarterly earnings late on Friday. "Foreigners are very disappointed in Petrobras," de Sousa said, pointing to concern over government intervention, weak production numbers and the lack of fuel price adjustments. Petrobras' ADRs plunged 5.5 percent, the most in over four months. Shares of TIM Participaçoes, Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, fell 3.3 percent as analysts cut their earnings forecasts due to slowing revenue growth in the third quarter. Clothing retailer Lojas Renner gained nearly 3 percent after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results late Wednesday, with same-store sales jumping over 13 percent. Steelmakers CSN and Usiminas dropped 1.3 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively. Brazilian steelmakers will likely post mixed results in the third quarter as weak sales volumes and poor pricing power in some segments offset the impact of lower raw materials costs and debt-servicing expenses, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Wednesday. In Mexico, the IPC index rose 0.2 percent to 41,671.38. It was set to close October up over 2 percent, its second straight monthly gain. Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, rose 0.6 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while bottling group Femsa weighed. Chile's IPSA index capped a three-day rally, though the index is on track to close trading with a 0.5 percent gain in October, its second straight month in positive territory. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1620 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to Latest change date % change MSCI LatAm 3,642.36 -0.81 1.94 Brazil Bovespa 57,023.69 -1.14 0.48 Mexico IPC 41,671.38 0.17 12.39 Chile IPSA 4,251.14 -0.23 1.76 Chile IGPA 20,851.89 -0.16 3.59 Argentina MerVal 2,328.04 0.32 -5.47 Colombia IGBC 14,836.91 -0.16 17.14 Peru IGRA 20,927.61 -0.12 7.47 Venezuela IBC 359,790.75 -0.01 207.42