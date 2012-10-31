* Trading volume recovers as U.S. markets reopen after storm
* Petrobras weighs on Bovespa as ADRs plunge
* Brazil Bovespa drops 1.07 pct, Mexico IPC flat
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY Oct 31 Brazil's benchmark
stock index fell more than 1.0 percent on Wednesday as returning
U.S. investors sold off shares of Petrobras, while Mexican
stocks traded flat.
Trading in Latin American stock markets was choppy, as Wall
Street reopened without clear direction, with traders assessing
the economic impact of a massive storm that shut down U.S.
markets for two sessions.
The MSCI Latin American stock index fell for
the third session in four, dropping 0.68 percent to 3,647.28,
ending the month down 1.4 percent.
Trading volumes increased after U.S. stock markets came back
on line. Indexes remained volatile, however, as investors in
Latin America scrambled to rebalance portfolios before month-end
while positioning for key economic data later in the week.
October surveys of manufacturing activity in China and the
United States are due on Thursday, while the monthly U.S. jobs
report will be released on Friday, when markets in Brazil,
Mexico and Chile are closed for local holidays.
Investors are focused on gauging the global impact of the
economic slowdown in China, Brazil's top trading partner, as
well as worries about Europe's debt crisis.
"The global growth scenario is still uncertain and there no
is widespread, consistently optimistic scenario going forward,"
said William Alves, an analyst at XP Investimentos in Rio de
Janeiro.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for the
third session in four, losing 1.07 percent to 57,068.18. The
index ended the month down 4.2 percent, its first monthly
decline since June.
Preferred shares of Petrobras dropped 3.39
percent and contributed the most to the index's losses. U.S.
investors got their first chance to trade Petrobras' ADRs on
Wednesday after the company released disappointing quarterly
earnings late on Friday.
"Foreigners are very disappointed in Petrobras," said Carlos
Manuel Pereira de Sousa, a strategist with Lopes Filho e
Associados in Rio de Janeiro, pointing to concern over
government intervention, weak production numbers and the lack of
fuel price adjustments.
Petrobras' ADRs plunged 5.31 percent, the most in
more than four months.
Shares of TIM Participaçoes, Brazil's
second-largest wireless phone company, fell 1.37 percent as
analysts cut their earnings forecasts due to slowing revenue
growth in the third quarter.
Clothing retailer Lojas Renner gained more than
3.0 percent after the company reported better-than-expected
third-quarter results late Wednesday, with same-store sales
jumping over 13 percent.
Steelmakers CSN and Usiminas dropped
1.66 percent and 2.39 percent, respectively. Brazilian
steelmakers will likely post mixed results in the third quarter
as weak sales volumes and poor pricing power in some segments
offset the impact of lower raw materials costs and
debt-servicing expenses, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on
Wednesday.
In Mexico, the IPC index traded flat at 41,619.96,
ending the month up 1.2 percent, its second straight monthly
gain.
"The bourse has been following the normal supply and demand
trend of Wall Street stock indices, with traders trying to
balance their portfolios at the end of the month," said Gerardo
Copca, a strategist at Metanalisis consultancy in Mexico City.
Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled
by billionaire Carlos Slim, rose 0.24 percent, while bottling
group Femsa weighed, falling 1.22 percent.
Chile's IPSA index rose 0.13 percent. The index is
on close trading with a 0.8 percent gain in October, its second
straight month in positive territory.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2253 GMT:
Stock indexes % change
Latest
MSCI LatAm 3,647.28 -0.68
Brazil Bovespa 57,068.18 -1.07
Mexico IPC 41,619.96 0.05
Chile IPSA 4,266.35 0.13
Chile IGPA 20,910.93 0.13
Argentina MerVal 2,323.39 0.12
Colombia IGBC 14,781.24 -0.54
Peru IGRA 20,789.41 -0.78
Venezuela IBC 360,114.13 0.08