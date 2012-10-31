* Trading volume recovers as U.S. markets reopen after storm * Petrobras weighs on Bovespa as ADRs plunge * Brazil Bovespa drops 1.07 pct, Mexico IPC flat By Asher Levine SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY Oct 31 Brazil's benchmark stock index fell more than 1.0 percent on Wednesday as returning U.S. investors sold off shares of Petrobras, while Mexican stocks traded flat. Trading in Latin American stock markets was choppy, as Wall Street reopened without clear direction, with traders assessing the economic impact of a massive storm that shut down U.S. markets for two sessions. The MSCI Latin American stock index fell for the third session in four, dropping 0.68 percent to 3,647.28, ending the month down 1.4 percent. Trading volumes increased after U.S. stock markets came back on line. Indexes remained volatile, however, as investors in Latin America scrambled to rebalance portfolios before month-end while positioning for key economic data later in the week. October surveys of manufacturing activity in China and the United States are due on Thursday, while the monthly U.S. jobs report will be released on Friday, when markets in Brazil, Mexico and Chile are closed for local holidays. Investors are focused on gauging the global impact of the economic slowdown in China, Brazil's top trading partner, as well as worries about Europe's debt crisis. "The global growth scenario is still uncertain and there no is widespread, consistently optimistic scenario going forward," said William Alves, an analyst at XP Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for the third session in four, losing 1.07 percent to 57,068.18. The index ended the month down 4.2 percent, its first monthly decline since June. Preferred shares of Petrobras dropped 3.39 percent and contributed the most to the index's losses. U.S. investors got their first chance to trade Petrobras' ADRs on Wednesday after the company released disappointing quarterly earnings late on Friday. "Foreigners are very disappointed in Petrobras," said Carlos Manuel Pereira de Sousa, a strategist with Lopes Filho e Associados in Rio de Janeiro, pointing to concern over government intervention, weak production numbers and the lack of fuel price adjustments. Petrobras' ADRs plunged 5.31 percent, the most in more than four months. Shares of TIM Participaçoes, Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, fell 1.37 percent as analysts cut their earnings forecasts due to slowing revenue growth in the third quarter. Clothing retailer Lojas Renner gained more than 3.0 percent after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results late Wednesday, with same-store sales jumping over 13 percent. Steelmakers CSN and Usiminas dropped 1.66 percent and 2.39 percent, respectively. Brazilian steelmakers will likely post mixed results in the third quarter as weak sales volumes and poor pricing power in some segments offset the impact of lower raw materials costs and debt-servicing expenses, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Wednesday. In Mexico, the IPC index traded flat at 41,619.96, ending the month up 1.2 percent, its second straight monthly gain. "The bourse has been following the normal supply and demand trend of Wall Street stock indices, with traders trying to balance their portfolios at the end of the month," said Gerardo Copca, a strategist at Metanalisis consultancy in Mexico City. Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, rose 0.24 percent, while bottling group Femsa weighed, falling 1.22 percent. Chile's IPSA index rose 0.13 percent. The index is on close trading with a 0.8 percent gain in October, its second straight month in positive territory. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2253 GMT: Stock indexes % change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,647.28 -0.68 Brazil Bovespa 57,068.18 -1.07 Mexico IPC 41,619.96 0.05 Chile IPSA 4,266.35 0.13 Chile IGPA 20,910.93 0.13 Argentina MerVal 2,323.39 0.12 Colombia IGBC 14,781.24 -0.54 Peru IGRA 20,789.41 -0.78 Venezuela IBC 360,114.13 0.08