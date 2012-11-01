* China manufacturing PMI points to recovery * U.S. consumer confidence at highest in 4 years * Brazil Bovespa gains 1.18 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.3 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Nov 1 Latin American stocks rose on Thursday as positive data in the United States and China boosted investor confidence in a recovery of the world's largest economies, fueling appetite for riskier assets. The MSCI Latin American stock index gained the most in a week, adding 0.65 percent to 3,670.90. Banks and miners helped Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index partially recover from the previous session's losses, though steelmakers weighed. Cement maker Cemex helped Mexico's IPC index rise for a second day. Shares gained after China's manufacturing purchasing managers' index rose above the 50-point line that divides expansion from decline in October, suggesting fourth-quarter growth in Brazil's biggest trading partner may pick up. U.S. data also boosted local shares after U.S. consumer confidence rose in October to its highest in more than four years and a survey of U.S. manufacturing conditions rose in September to hit its best levels since May. "While it's still not a clear trend, it seems like the worst is past us and that helps support slightly better prices for risk assets," said Alvaro Bandeira, a partner at Orama Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index posted its biggest daily gain in a week, rising 1.18 percent to 57,739.61. Preferred shares of Vale <VALE5.SA, the world's largest producer of iron ore and a key supplier to China, rose 1.5 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while Itaú Unibanco, Brazil's largest non-government bank, rose 2.2 percent. Shares of Gerdau SA, the world's second-biggest maker of long steel products, fell 0.5 percent after the company said it will review its 10.3 billion real ($5.1 billion) five-year investment plan in light of global economic uncertainty and slumping profits. Rival steelmaker Cia. Siderúrgica Nacional SA slipped 0.6 percent after the company missed analysts' estimates for third-quarter profit due to a jump in financial expenses and costs. Brazil's largest maker of flat steel products, Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, rose 1.6 percent after the company said it expects its leverage ratio to decline by year-end following a bigger-than-expected loss for the third quarter. Mills in Brazil are suffering their worst crisis in years as the effect of a strong local currency and rising imports in the aftermath of the 2008 global economic crisis have hampered their ability to stay competitive. Analysts said trading volume in the Bovespa remained low on Thursday, as a national holiday will keep markets closed on Friday when monthly payrolls data is expected to be released in the United States. "The market is waiting for the U.S. payroll data to lend a better outlook for investments in local stocks," said Raffi Dokuzian of CGD Securities in Sao Paulo. "It's an important data point and no one wants to risk being positioned beforehand." Mexico's IPC index rose for the second straight day, adding 0.3 percent to 41,745.67. Shares of cement maker Cemex climbed 1.43 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while food producer Grupo Bimbo rose 2 percent. Chile's bourse was closed for a national holiday on Thursday. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1506 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,673.70 0.72 1.25 Brazil Bovespa 57,739.61 1.18 1.74 Mexico IPC 41,745.67 0.3 12.59 Chile IPSA 4,266.35 Closed 2.13 Chile IGPA 20,910.93 0.13 3.88 Argentina MerVal 2,345.25 0.94 -4.77 Colombia IGBC 14,714.29 -0.45 16.17 Peru IGRA 20,789.41 -0.78 6.76 Venezuela IBC 360,114.13 0 207.69