* U.S. "fiscal cliff" eyed after election * Weak German industrial growth, Greek vote weigh on global markets * Brazil's Bovespa falls 1.6 pct, Mexico's IPC down 1.7 pct By Danielle Assalve and Asher Levine SAO PAULO, Nov 7 Latin American stocks fell on Wednesday, with Mexican equities slumping the most in more than five months as investors turned away from U.S. elections to focus on the fiscal problems plaguing the euro zone and the United States. The MSCI Latin American stock index shed 1.49 percent, with commodities firms driving the biggest loss in Brazil's main index in more than two weeks. U.S. President Barack Obama was re-elected to a second term, but the nation's Congress remains divided, stoking concerns that lawmakers may be unable to reach a deal to roll back some $600 billion in spending cuts and tax increases due early next year that could derail the U.S. economic recovery. "The hurricane is spent, the election is over, but the fact is that nothing has changed," said Pablo Spyer, director of Mirae Asset Securities in Brazil. "The European crisis continues and the worrying fiscal situation of the United States is a very serious problem, which will bring volatility to markets," he added. Investors remained cautious Wednesday after data showed German industrial output fell more than expected in September and while Greece's parliament prepared to vote on a controversial round of spending cuts and tax hikes, approval of which is crucial to unlocking fresh international aid. The package later passed by a slim margin. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped 1.58 percent to 58,517.35, cutting into a rally this month but still leaving the index up 2.5 percent this month. "Volatility will likely persist in the Bovespa as the probable fight over the (U.S.) fiscal cliff will be ugly for markets," said Marc Sauerman, a manager with JMalucelli Investimentos in Curitiba, Brazil. Shares of the most widely traded commodities firms weighed heavily on the Bovespa, with shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras and mining giant Vale down 2.31 percent and 1.05 percent, respectively. BM&FBovespa SA, the world's third-largest exchange, fell 0.72 percent after the company missed third-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, with revenue down for the first time this year and expenses rising more than expected. Mexico's IPC index fell 1.7 percent in its biggest one-day percentage drop since early June after it broke through several support levels to close at 41,010, right near its session low. Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 2.55 percent, contributing most to the index's losses, while retailer WalMart de Mexico shed 1.84 percent. Shares of Cemex, one of the world's top cement makers, fell 0.68 percent. The company said o n T uesday that it had raised about $1.1 billion by selling a bigger-than-expected stake of its Latam unit in a Colombian initial public offering. Chile's IPSA index dropped 0.45 percent as shares of electricity generator Endesa Chile and parent company Enersis fell 1.1 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively. Endesa Chile's third-quarter net profit plummeted 44.2 percent from the year-earlier period on lower sales prices and higher costs, the company said on Tu esday. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2230 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to Latest change date % change MSCI LatAm 3,656.72 -1.49 1.51 Brazil Bovespa 58,517.35 -1.58 3.11 Mexico IPC 41,010.98 -1.7 10.61 Chile IPSA 4,256.34 -0.45 1.89 Chile IGPA 20,875.45 -0.37 3.70 Argentina MerVal 2,370.19 -1.02 -3.75 Colombia IGBC 13,970.23 -2.51 10.30 Peru IGRA 20,886.62 -0.24 7.26 Venezuela IBC 363,560.75 2.23 210.64