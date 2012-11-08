* "Fiscal cliff," China, Europe weigh * Markets remain low after Obama victory * Brazil Bovespa falls 1.7 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.44 pct By Danielle Assalve and Gabriel Stargardter SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Nov 8 Latin American stocks fell on Thursday as the specter of the United States' so-called "fiscal cliff" continued to spook investors, and the European Central Bank president said there was little chance of quick improvement in the euro zone economy. The MSCI Latin American stock index fell by more than 1 percent for the second session in a row, losing 1.04 percent to 3,618.69. Commodities producers drove down Brazil's Bovespa, which faced its second day of punishing losses, following U.S. President Barack Obama's re-election on Tuesday night. The index has now fallen 2.5 percent since the close of trading on Monday. Obama will have to broker a cross-party response to avert a package of tax hikes and spending cuts, known as the fiscal cliff, planned for the new year that could send the country into into recession. "The predominant trend seems to be risk aversion," said Eduardo Velho, chief economist at Planner Investimentos in Sao Paolo. "Nobody knows what will happen with the United States and that will leave the markets pretty cautious going forward." Unanswered questions about the faltering euro zone economy also weighed and ECB President Mario Draghi's announcement appeared to open the door to an interest rate cut in the months ahead. The issue of whether or not Spain will ask for economic aid also remains unresolved. Earlier in the day, Mexico's IPC index fell to a six-week low, before recovering, ending the day down 0.44 percent at 40,830.65, as telecommunications giant America Movil and mining company Grupo Mexico weighed. The losses capped a dramatic one-day turnaround, with early trading buoyed by promising unemployment data from the United States and news that Greece's parliament had approved a testing austerity package. ; Attention then turned to China where a leadership handover could result in new economic policy in the world's second largest economy and one of the region's top trading partners. China is a key purchaser of Latin American commodities exports such as iron-ore, soy, copper and petroleum. "The key issue is whether the next leadership will pursue reforms to rebalance the economy towards consumption and away from investment," said Neil Shearing, chief emerging markets economist with Capital Economics in London. "Investment is very commodity-intensive and that's what really spurred Brazilian exports to China." Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 1.7 percent to 57,524.45, and has lost more than 7 percent since the highs of mid-September. Oil producer Petrobras fell 2.69 percent after the country's petroleum regulator, the ANP, said on Thursday that Brazil's oil and natural gas output fell for the third straight month in September, slicing Brazilian production to its lowest level in nearly three years. Preferred shares in iron ore producer Vale slid 2.04 percent, while shares in the Banco do Brasil SA fell 4.45 percent after the state-controlled bank said it did not expect expenses for bad loans to fall until next year, after credit-related losses thwacked third-quarter earnings at Brazil's biggest lender. Telecommunications firm America Movil, down 1.31 percent, dragged on Mexico's IPC index. The index broke below its 100-day moving average in the previous session and some traders are eyeing a further drop of about 3 percent to its 200-day average. Analysts also said the United States' fiscal cliff would become an increasing burden on the IPC. "They have talking about the fiscal cliff all year, but now that the elections are over everyone's paying attention," said Gerardo Roman, head of stock trading at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City. Chile's IPSA index lost 0.15 percent to 4,249.92. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2237 GMT: Stock indexes % change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,618.69 -1.04 Brazil Bovespa 57,524.45 -1.7 Mexico IPC 40,830.65 -0.44 Chile IPSA 4,249.92 -0.15 Chile IGPA 20,778.20 -0.47 Argentina MerVal 2,401.84 1.33 Colombia IGBC 14,311.99 2.45 Peru IGRA 21,115.06 1.09 Venezuela IBC 363,575.72 0