* IMF, European policymakers meet to discuss Greek debt plan * Commodities shares drop following previous week's gains * Brazil Bovespa falls 1.45 pct, Mexico IPC flat By Danielle Assalve and Gabriel Stargardter SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Nov 26 Latin American stocks fell on Monday, with uncertainty over the release of bailout funds for Greece and a lack of resolution surrounding the U.S. "fiscal cliff," fueling profit-taking after last week's strong gains. Oil producers and home builders drove Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index to its first loss in three sessions, while Mexico's IPC index edged lower. After five straight sessions of gains last week in which the index added 2.9 percent, the MSCI Latin American stock index dropped 0.6 percent to 3,581.78. Shares fell as euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund met to discuss the best way to cut Greece's heavy debt load, a prerequisite for releasing a critical bailout package to the country. Uncertainty over the deal drove investors to book profits in shares of the most widely-traded commodities firms. "After a week in which global markets recovered, the market is reversing some of those gains, while waiting for a resolution to the Greece problem," said Joao Pedro Brugger, an analyst with Leme Investimentos in Florianopolis. However, after the market close euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund reached agreement that Greek public debt should fall to 124 percent of GDP in 2020 through a package of extra debt cutting measures totalling 20 percent of GDP, officials said. The so-called U.S. "fiscal cliff," which could result in tax increases and spending cuts early next year if policymakers fail to agree on a solution, continued to dampen markets with analysts urging a speedy resolution to stimulate domestic trade. "The story has not changed because we thought there would be an agreement, and now we're dealing with the sad reality," said Gerardo Roman, head of stock trading at Mexico City's Actinver brokerage. " took some holiday so let's see what happens this week." On Monday, a technical momentum indicator known as slow stochastics flashed a "bearish cross" in overbought territory, suggesting shares may fall further in coming days. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped its most in a week, losing 1.45 percent to 56,737.10. Shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras lost 1.83 percent after the company said on Monday that output of petroleum and natural gas fell for a fifth straight month in October compared with a year earlier. Rival oil producer OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA , controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, lost 5.34 percent, returning part of the over 7 percent gains it posted last week while preferred shares of iron-ore miner Vale shed 0.5 percent. Builder PDG Realty SA lost 5.37 percent. Shares of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, better known as Eletrobras, rose 4.16 percent as investors struggled to arrive at a stable price for the stock following a recent sell-off. Eletrobras shares plunged nearly 50 percent this month on expectation that a plan for hydro dam concession renewal and related power-rate cuts will slash revenue, profit and investment. Still, the company plans to bid for new electricity generation and transmission rights, a source close to the company told Reuters on Monday. Shares of state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA rose 1.77 percent after the bank said on Monday that it will sell shares in a newly-formed insurance and pension unit in a move to tap growth in a fast-growing industry. "It's a positive thing as the insurance sector is expanding strongly in Brazil and Banco do Brasil has a large client base," said Henrique Florentino, an analyst with Um Investimentos in Sao Paulo, who highlighted the benefits of a capital injection in the company. Mexico's IPC index lost 0.1 percent as a 0.68 percent gain by retailer and beverage company Femsa helped offset a 1.08 percent drop in shares of telecommunications firm America Movil. Shares of plastic pipe maker Mexichem rose 0.6 percent after the company said on Friday that shareholders had approved a dividend of 0.48 peso per share. Chile's IPSA index fell 0.25 percent as shares of industrial conglomerate Copec fell 1.8 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2151 GMT: Stock indexes % change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,581.78 -0.6 Brazil Bovespa 56,737.10 -1.45 Mexico IPC 41,878.27 -0.1 Chile IPSA 4,132.75 -0.25 Chile IGPA 20,322.20 -0.21 Argentina MerVal 2,339.92 4.34 Colombia IGBC 14,102.10 -0.55 Peru IGRA 20,211.52 -0.08 Venezuela IBC 393,369.78 2.2