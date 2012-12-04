* Brazil government cuts taxes for homebuilders * Share swings muted in day with few indicators * Brazil Bovespa gains 0.18 pct, Mexico IPC flat By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, Dec 4 Brazilian stocks edged higher on Tuesday, with shares of homebuilders rallying after Brazil's government announced a payroll tax exemption for the sector. Chile's bourse slipped its most in nearly two weeks while Mexico's IPC index remained little changed. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index rose 0.18 percent, driven by gains in homebuilders. Shares of PDG Realty SA rose nearly 5 percent. Rivals Gafisa SA and MRV Engenharia SA rose 5.6 percent and 5 percent, respectively. The companies' shares rallied after Finance Minister Guido Mantega announced the new tax break for the homebuilders on Tuesday, in a move aimed at spurring a sluggish economic recovery. "The market is reacting positively, as investors are always keeping their eyes open for new measures from the government, which is trying to revive growth," said Alain Oliveira, an analyst with Futura Investimentos in Salvador, Brazil. Brazil's economic recovery has been much slower than expected, with government data on Friday showing Brazil's gross domestic product expanded just 0.6 percent in the third quarter compared with the second quarter. Mexico's IPC index was little changed at 42,298.79 as a 0.75 percent gain by retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico helped offset a 0.4 percent fall in shares of telecommunications firm America Movil. Chile's IPSA index dropped 0.45 percent as retailer Falabella and fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich both slipped 0.8 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1528 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,595.06 -0.13 -0.07 Brazil Bovespa 58,307.18 0.18 2.74 Mexico IPC 42,298.79 -0.06 14.08 Chile IPSA 4,139.86 -0.45 -0.90 Chile IGPA 20,323.04 -0.3 0.96 Argentina MerVal 2,470.13 2.08 0.30 Colombia IGBC 14,292.83 0.17 12.85 Peru IGRA 20,249.22 -0.21 3.98 Venezuela IBC 409,680.22 0.48 250.05