* Brazil's Vale gains on China growth outlook * Electric utilities continue to whipsaw on gov't measures * Brazil Bovespa flat, Mexico IPC gains 0.29 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Dec 5 Brazilian stocks were flat on Wednesday as a drop in electricity utilities offset gains by home builders and commodities exporters, while stock markets in Mexico and Chile both edged higher. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index swung widely, settling nearly flat at 57,564.54 points. Shares of heavily-weighted iron-ore exporter Vale rose 0.8 percent, supporting the index, after China's new leader, Xi Jinping, said his government aimed to fine-tune economic policies in 2013 to ensure stable economic growth. China is Brazil's top trading partner and Vale's number one customer. Shares of electric utilities weighed, however, with state-controlled Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, known as Eletrobras, down 5.7 percent and rival Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA losing 2 percent. Analysts said shares in the sector would continue to whipsaw in coming sessions as investors struggle to arrive at an equilibrium price after Brazil's government announced changes to concession renewal terms. Shares of Marfrig Alimentos SA, Brazil's second-largest food company, dropped 4.75 percent to 8.62 reais after the company said late Tuesday that it was offering 1.05 billion reais ($500 million) in new stock, priced at 8 reais per share. "When there are offerings like this it puts pressure on the shares. ... Analysts, though, will be looking to see what they do with this money and how it is applied," said Rodrigo Falcao, an analyst with ICAP Corretora in Sao Paulo. Home-building firms gained for a second day after Brazil's government announced a series of tax exemptions for the sector on Tuesday. Home-builder Gafisa SA rose 2.8 percent, while rival Rossi Residencial SA gained 2.1 percent. Brazil's Bovespa is up a meager 1.5 percent in 2012, compared with an over 14 percent gain in Mexico's IPC index and 12 percent gain in the S&P 500 index. With investors concerned over heavy government intervention in the private sector and lackluster economic growth, the Bovespa has struggled to attract enough foreign funds to support stronger gains. "The more time goes by, the less chance of that happening," said Flavio Barros, a manager with Grau Asset Management in Sao Paulo. "I don't think the Bovespa will escape from these levels by the end of the year." Mexico's IPC index rose for the third straight session, adding 0.42 percent to 42,513.78 Broadcaster Grupo Televisa rose 1.5 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico added 0.6 percent. Chile's IPSA index edged 0.1 percent higher as retailer Falabella gained 0.25 percent. Chile's economy will likely grow around 5.5 percent this year, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Wednesday. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1449 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,597.84 0.4 -0.52 Brazil Bovespa 57,564.54 0 1.43 Mexico IPC 42,460.54 0.29 14.52 Chile IPSA 4,148.14 0.1 -0.70 Chile IGPA 20,359.09 0.09 1.14 Argentina MerVal 2,484.34 1.03 0.88 Colombia IGBC 14,348.46 0.31 13.29 Peru IGRA 20,250.46 -0.05 3.99 Venezuela IBC 409,852.72 0 250.19