* Bovespa gains after breaking resistance Friday at 58,000 * Mexico's IPC falls after four-day rally * Brazil Bovespa rises 0.62 pct, Chile IPSA slips 0.23 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Dec 10 Brazilian stocks posted modest gains on Monday after the Bovespa broke technical resistance levels, while Mexico's IPC index remained little changed. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index opened lower as profit-takers took advantage of Friday's 1.4 percent gain, the index's best performance in a week. Shares turned positive shortly afterwards, however, rising 0.62 percent to 58,851.84, their highest intraday level in over a month. "When we rose above 58,000 points (on Friday) we broke technical resistance, which turned the Bovespa into a buyer's market," said Anderson Luz, a managing partner with InTrader in Sao Paulo. "On a Monday with few indicators, we will move mostly sideways." OGX, the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, rose 5.4 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while state-controlled rival Petrobras added 1.2 percent. Common shares in brewer Ambev rose over 11 percent to 85.49 reais while preferred shares were little changed at 88 reais. The company said on Friday that it had proposed a restructuring that would leave it with only one class of shares. Brazil's Bovespa is up just 3.6 percent in 2012, compared with a gain of over 15 percent in Mexico's IPC index and a 13 percent rise in the S&P 500 index. Investors have been concerned over heavy government intervention in Brazil's private sector and lackluster economic growth, while jitters over fiscal negotiations in the United States have sapped foreign demand for local shares. "The Bovespa still looks like it could rally a bit at the end of the year," said Walter Mendes, a partner with Cultinvest in Sao Paulo, citing signs of a gradual improvement in Brazil's economy. "The fiscal cliff is the major deciding point on that, but everyone thinks a deal will be reached." Mexico's IPC index edged slightly higher, adding 0.08 percent to 42,832.65. A technical indicator known as the relative strength index remained near "overbought" territory, however, indicating stocks may be due to fall in coming sessions. Lender Grupo Financiero Banorte rose 2 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while broadcaster Grupo Televisa slipped 0.63 percent. Chile's IPSA index fell for the third straight session, losing 0.23 percent to 4,127.58. Shares in regional energy group Enersis rose 1.34 percent after the company announced late on Friday it had clinched a key deal with minority shareholders over a controversial capital increase. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1435 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,670.84 0.29 1.61 Brazil Bovespa 58,851.84 0.62 3.70 Mexico IPC 42,832.65 0.08 15.52 Chile IPSA 4,127.58 -0.23 -1.20 Chile IGPA 20,287.56 -0.17 0.78 Argentina MerVal 2,490.50 0.42 1.13 Colombia IGBC 14,407.29 -0.13 13.75 Peru IGRA 19,918.68 -0.1 2.29 Venezuela IBC 424,767.88 0 262.94