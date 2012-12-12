* Chile's IPSA sees sharp gains, most in over 4 months * German investor confidence spikes in December * Brazil Bovespa up 0.63 pct, Mexico IPC flat By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Dec 11 Latin American stocks rose on Tuesday, w ith Chile's IPSA index < .IPSA> s coring the most gains in more than four months, as positive investor confidence data from Germany an d optimism about U.S. "fiscal cliff" talks attracted buyers. Chile's IPSA rose 1.52 percent, ending the day at 4,198.77 percent, and pushing the index into positive territory for the year. Nonetheless, analysts warned that the gains likely represented a brief spike rather than a more long-te r m shift. Brazil's Bovespa < .BVSP> notched gains for the third consecutive session, rising 0.63 percent to 59,623.34 - its highest level in more than a month. Shares rose after data showed German analyst and investor sentiment rose more than expected in December. Investors also cheered statements by U.S. House of R epresentatives Speaker John Boehner , who s aid he re mained hopeful that De mocrats and Republicans wo uld reach a deal to avert the "f i scal cliff" of tax hikes and spending cuts by the end-of-year dea d line. [ID : nL1E8NB6UF] Commodities producers drove gains in the Bovespa with preferred shares of iron ore giant Vale up 2.0 percent, while state-owned oil producer Petrobras gained 2.15 percent. "The market has rebounded in recent trading sessions and this is very much related to the improvement of the macroeconomic scenario for China and the U.S.," said Marcello Paixao, a partner at Principia Capital Management. "But it's still hard to say if it will remain consistently high. This will only happen when companies start reporting good results," he added. Mexico's IPC index was little changed as a 0 .93 percent gain by t elecommunications giant America Movil he lped offset a 2. 6 p ercent drop by Me xican retailer and beverage company Fe m sa <F MS AUBD.MX >. In Chile, retailer Falabella added 2.66 percent, while steelmaker CAP rose 4.26 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 0004 GMT: % change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,735.66 1.08 Brazil Bovespa 59,623.34 0.63 Mexico IPC 43,183.28 0.11 Chile IPSA 4,198.77 1.52 Chile IGPA 20,576.19 1.27 Argentina MerVal 2,558.76 1.52 Colombia IGBC 14,591.84 0.63 Peru IGRA 20,147.83 1.2 Venezuela IBC 436,951.03 4.05