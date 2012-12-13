* U.S. budget discussions at impasse * EU agrees to single bank supervisor * Brazil Bovespa gains 0.17 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.1 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, Dec 13 Brazilian stocks were little changed on Thursday as worries over the lack of a budget deal in the United States offset signs of progress in Europe's debt crisis. Mexico's IPC index also remained flat, while Chile's bourse fell for the first session in three. Investors were focused on the budget debate in the United States, where policymakers negotiated how to avoid the so-called fiscal cliff of $600 billion in tax hikes and spending cuts due to start in January, which could tip the world's biggest economy into recession. Those concerns overrode optimism over a deal forged among European Union policymakers on Thursday to establish a single supervisor for the region's banks, seen as a key step towards solving the region's debt crisis. "Everything is hanging on what comes out of the fiscal cliff discussions," said Gustavo Mendonca, an economist with Saga Capital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. "Since (the EU deal) is still missing details and the regulation isn't going to be as ample as expected, it didn't have much impact on the market." Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index edged 0.17 percent higher to 59,577.95 points. A 3.4 percent gain by Hypermarcas SA, the largest Brazilian producer of consumer disposable goods, helped offset a 0.8 percent loss by state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras. Shares of steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA , known as Usiminas, rose 3.73 percent as bargain-hunters took advantage of Wednesday's 3.95 percent fall. Brazilian stocks will post steady gains through 2013 as the global economy recovers, a Reuters poll found on Thursday, but domestic investors will need to see stronger corporate results before stepping back into local equities. Mexico's IPC index reopened 0.1 percent lower after a local holiday kept markets closed on Wednesday. A technical indicator known as the relative strength index remained in "overbought" territory, however, indicating stocks may be due to fall further in coming sessions. Mexican stocks are seen climbing above current record highs next year, according to a Thursday Reuters poll. Chile's IPSA index slipped for the first session in three, losing 0.27 percent to 4,222.50. Industrial conglomerate Copec slipped 0.54 percent, contributing most to the index's slide, while retailer Falabella dropped 0.26 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1403 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,734.04 0.07 3.58 Brazil Bovespa 59,577.95 0.17 4.98 Mexico IPC 43,140.64 -0.1 16.35 Chile IPSA 4,222.50 -0.27 1.08 Chile IGPA 20,686.34 -0.18 2.76 Argentina MerVal 2,612.10 0.04 6.07 Colombia IGBC 14,624.07 -0.04 15.46 Peru IGRA 20,258.49 -0.07 4.03 Venezuela IBC 466,462.63 0 298.56