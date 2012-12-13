* Worries about slow U.S. budget talks weigh * Brazil Bovespa dips 0.26 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.41 pct MEXICO CITY, Dec 13 Latin American stocks slipped on Thursday as worries over the lack of a budget deal in the United States hurt demand for riskier assets. Brazilian stocks wilted for the second session in a row as did Mexican equities, which dipped further back from a record high hit on Tuesday. Anxiety about the drawn-out talks between U.S. lawmakers to avert automatic tax hikes and spending cuts, set to begin in 2013, grew after downbeat remarks from Republican House Speaker John Boehner. Investors fear the so-called "fiscal cliff" could tip the world's biggest economy into recession. The United States is Mexico's main export destination while it is a top trading partner with the rest of the region. Mexico's IPC index fell 0.41 percent while Brazil's Bovespa lost 0.26 percent. Chile's main gauge edged down 0.07 percent after two days of gains. Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras shed 1.41 percent while miner Grupo Mexico lost 2.2 percent. A Reuters poll showed Brazilian stocks will rise over 7 percent in 2013 while Mexican stocks could climb nearly 10 percent to a new record high next year. But Mexican shares could be vulnerable to profit taking in the short term. A technical indicator of the IPC known as the relative strength index remained in "overbought" territory, indicating stocks may fall further in coming sessions. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1403 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to Latest change date % change MSCI LatAm 3,723.19 -0.22 3.36 Brazil Bovespa 59,316.75 -0.26 4.52 Mexico IPC 43,006.31 -0.41 15.99 Chile IPSA 4,230.82 -0.07 1.28 Chile IGPA 20,717.17 -0.03 2.92 Argentina MerVal 2,610.03 -0.03 5.99 Colombia IGBC 14,592.83 -0.25 15.22 Peru IGRA 20,158.65 -0.56 3.52 Venezuela IBC 473,170.03 1.44 304.29