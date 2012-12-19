* Gov't says gas prices to increase in 2013 * Vale shares fall on profit-taking * Brazil Bovespa gains 0.44 pct, Mexico IPC drops 0.31 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Dec 19 Brazilian stocks rose on Wednesday after the government confirmed local fuel prices at the pump would rise in 2013, boosting shares of heavily weighted oil firm Petrobras. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index rose 0.44 percent to 60,724.04, on track to close the session at its highest level since late September. Mexico's IPC index and Chile's bourse both snapped three-day rallies, however, as investors locked in recent gains. Brazil Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Wednesday that fuel prices, which are controlled by the government to help manage inflation, will "certainly" rise in 2013. Preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, rose 2.4 percent while common shares added 2.3 percent. The company has for years pushed for price increases for gasoline and diesel because now, to meet growing demand, it is forced to import some of the fuels at market prices and then sell them to customers at a loss. "This improves the outlook for cash flow at an important moment, considering (Petrobras) has many investments planned for the coming years," said Illan Besen, an equities specialist at ICAP in Rio de Janeiro, of the potential for higher fuel prices. Gains in the Bovespa were tempered by a 1.34 percent drop in preferred shares of iron-ore mining firm Vale SA as profit-takers sold off the stock following an eight-day rally that pushed the stock up 12 percent. The Bovespa is up nearly 6 percent in December, its best monthly performance since January, as foreign investors return to Brazilian stocks. Net foreign investor flows into the Sao Paulo stock market turned positive for the year on Dec. 17, market operator BM&FBovespa said on Wednesday, fueled by a rise in risk appetite. "Looking at the balance of risks, it's easier to see what's going to happen in Brazil in 2013 than in the world as a whole," said Adriano Moreno, an analyst with Futura Corretora in Salvador, Brazil. "We have room to rise to 62,000 points by Christmas, with people readjusting their portfolios for next year." Mexico's IPC index snapped a three-day rally, losing 0.31 percent to 43,688.51. A technical indicator known as the relative strength index remained in "overbought" territory, indicating stocks may be due to fall further in coming sessions. Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 0.6 percent, contributing most to the index's fall, while retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico slipped 0.54 percent. Chile's IPSA index fell for the first session in four, losing 0.18 percent to 4,280.69. Industrial conglomerate Copec fell 0.8 percent, while retailer Falabella dropped 0.5 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1557 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,793.96 0.48 4.82 Brazil Bovespa 60,724.04 0.44 7.00 Mexico IPC 43,688.51 -0.31 17.83 Chile IPSA 4,280.69 -0.18 2.47 Chile IGPA 20,936.45 -0.13 4.01 Argentina MerVal 2,861.14 -0.35 16.18 Colombia IGBC 14,589.50 0.07 15.19 Peru IGRA 20,327.48 0.17 4.39 Venezuela IBC 465,342.84 0.01 297.61