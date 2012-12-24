MEXICO CITY Dec 24 Latin American stocks ended
shortened sessions down on Monday as continued uncertainty
surrounding the U.S. "fiscal cliff" negotiations continued to
spook investors before the Christmas break.
Mexico's IPC stock index lost 0.2 percent to
43,533.45, as telecommunications giant America Movil,
owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 1.13 percent.
Chile's IPC ended the session slightly lower at 4,292.70.
Politicians in the United States have so far been unable to
come to a compromise over the so-called "fiscal cliff," which
could trigger up to $600 billion in tax hikes and spending cuts
if unresolved.
On Sunday, senior politicians began to openly question
whether the country was in fact likely to go over the "cliff,"
or suggest that such an outcome may be President Barack Obama's
goal.
Brazil's Bovespa was closed on Monday, and all Latin
American stock markets will be closed on Tuesday.