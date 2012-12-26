* Gol shares soar on plan to spin off loyalty program * Concerns over U.S. fiscal negotiations weigh * Brazil Bovespa rises 0.41 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.18 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Dec 26 Brazil stocks rose on Wednesday, boosted by shares of airline Gol Linhas Aereas SA , though concerns over U.S. budget negotiations limited gains. Mexico's IPC index snapped a four-session slide, while Chile's bourse was little-changed. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose for the fourth session in five, adding 0.41 percent to 61,258.69 points but falling short of the three-month high reached at Monday's close. "The Bovespa continues on a gaining trend in the short term," Itau Corretora analysts wrote in an investor note on Wednesday, adding that the market should continue toward 65,000 points if it breaks resistance at 63,500. Shares of airline Gol skyrocketed on Wednesday, rising more than 17 percent and contributing most to the index's gains after the company announced late Friday that it would spin off its frequent-flier program, known as "Smiles." Brazil's stock market was closed on Monday and Tuesday for the Christmas holiday. Gol received an additional boost after analysts at BTG Pactual Group upped their recommendation on the shares to "buy" on Wednesday, saying gains from a recent restructuring looked "sustainable" in the near term. "(Gol) should get a good price for a Smiles IPO," said Illan Besen, an equities specialist with ICAP in Rio de Janeiro. "(Gol) is going through a restructuring that is starting to show results, at a time when the stock is still cheap, so it's natural that we'd see a strong gain like this." Ongoing investor concerns over U.S. budget talks weighed on some of the most widely traded stocks as President Barack Obama cut short his vacation for a final effort to negotiate a deal to avert the "fiscal cliff" of tax increases and government spending cuts set to begin next week. Shares of oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, were down 0.9 percent while state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA shares were down 1.5 percent. "The market is still in a holding pattern, waiting for a fiscal agreement in the United States, and time is running out," said Besen, who added that volumes would remain low through the week as investors leave for vacations. "You can't take a relaxed break with an event like that still undefined, though." Mexico's IPC index rose 0.18 percent to 43,610.22, as shares of financial firm Grupo Financiero Inbursa, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, rose 3.76 percent. A technical indicator known as the relative strength index neared "overbought" territory, however, suggesting that gains in the IPC may be limited. Chile's IPSA index was little-changed at 4,295.23 points. Shares of Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones SA rose 0.32 percent after analysts at BTG Pactual Group reinstated coverage of the firm on Wednesday with a "neutral" recommendation. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1517 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,808.91 0.52 5.19 Brazil Bovespa 61,258.69 0.41 7.94 Mexico IPC 43,610.22 0.18 17.62 Chile IPSA 4,295.23 0.06 2.82 Chile IGPA 21,013.29 0.05 4.39 Argentina MerVal 2,819.30 1.18 14.48 Colombia IGBC 14,589.98 -0.01 15.19 Peru IGRA 20,312.88 0.03 4.31 Venezuela IBC 465,396.13 0 297.65