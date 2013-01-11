* China annual consumer inflation speeds in Dec
* Commodities firms weigh on Brazil's Bovespa
* Bovespa falls 0.53 pct, Mexico IPC flat
By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve
SAO PAULO, Jan 11 Brazilian stocks fell on
Friday after data showed China's annual consumer inflation rate
accelerated in December, narrowing the scope for growth-boosting
monetary stimulus in the country's top trading partner.
Chile's bourse fell for the first session in nine,
while Mexico's IPC index remained flat.
Commodities producers contributed most to the 0.53 percent
fall in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index after
data on Friday showed China's annual consumer inflation rate hit
a seven-month high in December.
"If inflation isn't under control there is less space for
the government to stimulate growth," said Marcelo Varejao, an
analyst with Socopa Corretora in Sao Paulo. "China continues to
be a very big influence on Brazil as steelmakers, miners and oil
producers are a huge part of the market."
China is a key purchaser of Latin American commodities
exports such as iron-ore, soy, copper and petroleum.
Shares of iron-ore mining giant Vale SA, which
counts China as its biggest customer, fell 2.14 percent,
contributing most to the Bovespa's losses, while steelmaker
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional SA lost 1.5 percent.
Shares of retailer Grupo Pão de Açúcar SA lost
3.5 percent, the steepest drop in nearly three months, after the
company said Friday sales growth slowed in the fourth quarter
and that it opened fewer stores than promised last year.
Mexico's IPC index was little changed at 44,829.82
points, as a 1 percent rise in shares of conglomerate Alfa
offset a 0.32 percent fall in telecommunications firm
America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim.
Chile's IPSA index snapped an eight-day rally,
falling 0.37 percent as profit-takers sold off shares of
industrial conglomerate Copec, which fell 1.66 percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1454 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,908.64 -0.36 3.29
Brazil Bovespa 61,351.99 -0.53 0.66
Mexico IPC 44,829.82 -0.07 2.57
Chile IPSA 4,444.06 -0.37 3.32
Chile IGPA 21,697.66 -0.33 2.98
Argentina MerVal 3,141.18 0.86 10.05
Colombia IGBC 14,732.69 -0.05 0.11
Peru IGRA 21,954.32 0.24 6.42
Venezuela IBC 473,891.25 -0.02 0.52