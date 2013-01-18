* China posts better than expected Q4 GDP data * Banco do Brasil down on possible Votorantim buy * Brazil Bovespa, Mexico IPC little-changed By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Latin American stocks were little-changed on Friday despite better-than-expected economic growth data from China as banks in Brazil and Mexico limited gains. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index hovered neared Thursday's closing level of 62,194 points following two consecutive days of gains, while Mexico's IPC index inched slightly higher. Data on Friday showed China's economy grew slightly faster than expected in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, boosting shares of commodities producers. "The data confirms that the economy was able to recover at the end of the year and suggests that China has migrated to a slower growth pace, but one that is still very positive," said Silvio Campos, an economist with Tendencias Consultoria in Sao Paulo. China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and purchaser of Latin American raw materials exports such as iron-ore, soy, copper and petroleum. Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, gained 0.50 percent on Brazil's Bovespa index, while rival OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA rose 0.2 percent. Gains in the Bovespa were limited by shares of state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil, which fell 2.3 percent after the company said in a securities filing on Friday that it is considering boosting its stake in Banco Votorantim SA. "It's a short-term reaction as the market prices in the ultimate cost of this purchase to the bank and the effect on its cash position," said Gillmor Monteiro, an investment manager with Intrader in Sao Paulo. Shares of meatpacker JBS SA added 1.5 percent after analysts at BTG Pactual Group said the company's U.S. beef operations could post better-than-expected profit margins after agribusiness giant Cargill decided to idle one of its beef processing plants. Mexico's IPC index edged 0.07 percent higher as shares of retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico rose 0.5 percent. Gains were limited by shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte , Mexico's fourth-largest bank, which lost 1.5 percent as profit-takers took advantage of a four-day, 5.27 percent rally in the shares this week. The company posted a 20 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by lower costs and an increase in funds under management. Shares of bottling group Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB De CV rose 1.6 percent after the company said on Thursday that it had agreed to buy drink maker Grupo Yoli. Chile's IPSA index rose for the third straight session, adding 0.21 percent to 4,504.63, its highest level in eight months. Shares of retailer Falabella climbed 0.34 percent, while industrial conglomerate Copec rose 0.36 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1436 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,936.47 -0.09 3.74 Brazil Bovespa 62,194.71 0 2.04 Mexico IPC 44,972.89 0.07 2.90 Chile IPSA 4,504.63 0.21 4.73 Chile IGPA 21,919.58 0.14 4.03 Argentina MerVal 3,184.68 0.5 11.58 Colombia IGBC 14,707.11 -0.11 -0.06 Peru IGRA 21,779.12 0.08 5.57 Venezuela IBC 484,345.06 0 2.74