* Embraer shares jump after booking $4 bln deal * Bovespa continues to face technical resistance * Brazil Bovespa up 0.18 pct, Mexico IPC rises 0.14 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Jan 24 Brazilian stocks gained on Thursday as shares of planemaker Embraer soared, though trading volume remained light and volatility was muted ahead of a market holiday. Mexico's IPC index rallied for a seventh straight day, while Chile's bourse fell its most in over two months. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose for the second straight day, adding 0.18 percent to 62,080.75. Analysts said trading volume was light, however, as fewer investors looked to take positions with markets set to close for a local holiday on Friday. Shares of Embraer SA, the world's largest maker of regional jets, rocketed 10.25 percent after the company said it booked an order worth up to $4 billion with Republic Airways Holdings Inc. It was the biggest daily rise in Embraer's stock in nearly four years. Gains in the index were limited by a 0.6 percent fall in shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, and a 1.3 percent drop in steelmaker Gerdau SA. "There is a lot of turnover," said Marcio Cardoso, a partner with Titulo Corretora in Sao Paulo. "I still don't see (medium-term) investors in the market. The level of optimism out there is still not high enough to allow people to accept more risk." The Bovespa has faced technical resistance near 62,000 points for over a week, and has failed to swing more than 1 percent in either direction since Jan 8. Mexico's benchmark IPC index gained 0.14 percent to 45,507.37 points. Shares of broadcaster Televisa rose 0.36 percent after a local newspaper reported that telecom tycoon Carlos Slim's Telefonos de Mexico will have to resubmit its application to enter the television market. Chile's benchmark IPSA index dropped for the second straight day, losing 0.58 percent to 4,484.63 as a technical momentum indicator known as the MACD neared a "bearish cross," suggesting the index could fall further in coming sessions. Shares of industrial conglomerate Copec fell 1 percent, contributing most to the index's losses, while retailer Falabella dropped 0.64 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1434 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,956.72 0.26 3.91 Brazil Bovespa 62,080.75 0.18 1.85 Mexico IPC 45,507.37 0.14 4.12 Chile IPSA 4,484.63 -0.58 4.26 Chile IGPA 21,891.00 -0.46 3.90 Argentina MerVal 3,320.64 0.59 16.34 Colombia IGBC 14,894.72 0.17 1.22 Peru IGRA 21,636.21 -0.07 4.88 Venezuela IBC 484,006.06 1.28 2.67