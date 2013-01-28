* Banco Bradesco Q4 profit falls slightly short of estimates * Swings in Brazil's Bovespa remain muted * Bovespa slips 0.76 pct, Mexico IPC flat By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, Jan 28 Brazilian stocks slipped on Monday, with bank shares falling after Banco Bradesco posted a lower-than-expected fourth quarter profit. Mexico's IPC and Chile's IPSA indexes were little-changed. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for the second straight session, losing 0.76 percent to 60,705.17. Shares of Banco Bradesco SA fell 1.5 percent after quarterly profit at Brazil's No. 2 private sector bank fell slightly short of analysts' estimates, as lower insurance-related income and higher operating expenses offset the positive impact of a decline in bad loan provisions. The news weighed on shares of rival financial institutions, with state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA down 2.25 percent and Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest non-government bank, falling 1.9 percent. "People expected more from Bradesco and that is reflecting in the shares of the other banks," said Ariovaldo Santos, an equities manager with H.Commcor in Sao Paulo. "In general, (fourth quarter) results will be like Bradesco, meaning not good or bad, but the market is always expecting a bit more." Swings in Brazil's stock market have remained muted for nearly three weeks, with the Bovespa index struggling to break resistance near 62,000 points. "We have had very little oscillation because we don't have any long-term buyers," Santos added. "We will remain at this level for a while until we start to see more results come out." Analysts said investors also remained cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday and the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report on Friday. Mexico's IPC index was little changed at 45,558.19 points as a 0.8 percent gain by bottling group Femsa offset a 0.36 percent decline by mining firm Grupo Mexico. Chile's IPSA index was flat at 4,506.01 points. A technical indicator known as the relative strength index remained in "overbought" territory, however, indicating stocks may be due to fall in coming sessions. Banco de Chile rose 1.8 percent, while industrial conglomerate Copec fell 0.4 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1439 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,935.03 -0.04 3.66 Brazil Bovespa 60,705.17 -0.76 -0.41 Mexico IPC 45,558.19 -0.04 4.24 Chile IPSA 4,506.01 0.02 4.76 Chile IGPA 21,971.43 0.02 4.28 Argentina MerVal 3,375.50 1.06 18.26 Colombia IGBC 14,992.95 0.00 1.88 Peru IGRA 21,277.32 -0.03 3.14 Venezuela IBC 490,903.81 0.07 4.13