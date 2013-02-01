* U.S. nonfarm payrolls rise 157,000 in January * China manufacturing PMI shows mild expansion * Brazil Bovespa gains 0.85 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.55 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, Feb 1 Latin American stocks tracked global markets higher on Friday after U.S. labor market data suggested a recovery in the world's largest economy remains on track. Widely-traded commodities firms drove Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index to its biggest daily rise in over two weeks, while mining firm Grupo Mexico contributed to gains in Mexico's IPC index. Shares rose on increased risk appetite after data on Friday showed employment in the United States rose modestly in January, while a purchasing managers' survey showed China's manufacturing sector continued to expand. "The data today shows the U.S. is recovering and China is stabilizing, all of which is allowing people to breathe a bit easier," said Andre Paes, a director at Infinity Asset Management in Curitiba, Brazil. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose for the third session in four, adding 0.85 percent to 60,267.48. Shares of widely-traded mining firm Vale SA rose 1.16 percent, contributing most to the index's gains. The company said on Friday that the start of operations at a new mine helped drive fourth-quarter production of iron ore above the third quarter for the first time in nine years. State-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, added 1.27 percent, rebounding from a four-day, nearly 8 percent slide. Petrobras shares dropped in previous sessions after the company announced a fuel price rise that failed to ease investor concerns about the health of the company's finances. "Petrobras is up on bargain-hunting," Paes said. "No one seriously expects the government to let the company fail." Local stocks with high liquidity, such as Petrobras and Vale, tend to attract foreign investors looking for exposure to Latin American equities, with their performance often tracking global risk appetite. Mexico's IPC index rose 0.55 percent to 45,526.33, though failed to recoup the previous session's losses. Shares of copper miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico rose 1.67 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, after the company reported a 15 percent jump in fourth-quarter profit late Thursday. Chile's IPSA index rose for the third straight session, adding 0.45 percent to 4,572.77 as retailer Falabella climbed 0.4 percent. Shares of pension company AFP Provida, which are not part of the IPSA index, fell 5.48 percent after MetLife Inc , the biggest U.S. life insurer, said it agreed to buy the company for about $2 billion, along with Spanish lender BBVA . The price was below what many investors were expecting. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1502 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,961.45 0.6 3.69 Brazil Bovespa 60,267.48 0.85 -1.12 Mexico IPC 45,526.33 0.55 4.17 Chile IPSA 4,572.77 0.45 6.31 Chile IGPA 22,242.89 0.34 5.57 Argentina MerVal 3,507.84 1.31 22.90 Colombia IGBC 15,013.13 0.21 2.02 Peru IGRA 21,523.18 0.41 4.33 Venezuela IBC 537,501.56 8.64 14.01