* Itau rises on better outlook for handling bad-loans * Petrobras falls on debt, dividend changes, cost concerns * Brazil Bovespa flat, Mexico IPC down 0.23 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Feb 5 Brazilian stocks were little-changed on Tuesday as a rise in banking shares offset losses by state-controlled oil firm Petrobras. Mexico's IPC index fell for the third session in four, while Chile's bourse remained flat. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index hovered near Monday's closing level of 59,563.19 points after spending most of the morning in slightly positive territory. Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's second-biggest lender, rose over 2 percent after the company reported a fall in loan delinquencies on Tuesday and released a better-than-expected outlook for bad-loan provisions for 2013. Shares of rival lenders also rose, with state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA rising 1.64 percent and Banco Bradesco SA up 0.1 percent. Gains in the index were limited by preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras. The shares fell 1.3 percent after the company's fourth-quarter earnings result fanned concerns over management's ability to turn the firm around. Petrobras common shares plummeted 6.3 percent after the firm said it would start paying less in dividends for common shares than preferred shares, changing a policy of equal dividend payments that had been in place for several years. The move was carried out as a way to save cash, Petrobras' Chief Financial Officer Almir Barbassa said in a conference call on Tuesday. "The market is still very cautious when it comes to Petrobras," said Joao Pedro Brugger, an analyst with Leme Investimentos in Florianopolis, Brazil. "(Investors) think the company is still going to be serving the government's interests first before the shareholders, so we don't see any major changes coming anytime soon." Airline Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA edged 0.1 percent lower after the company said late on Monday that it will take a 140 million reais ($70.6 million) one-off charge for non-recurring expenses in its fourth-quarter results, related to the shutdown of its Webjet unit. Mexico's IPC index fell 0.23 percent to 45,663.43, as shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, dropped 1.9 percent. Chile's IPSA index remained little changed, as a 1.5 percent loss by retailer Cencosud offset a 0.8 percent gain in rival Falabella. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1449 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,936.04 -0.05 3.69 Brazil Bovespa 59,563.19 -0.02 -2.28 Mexico IPC 45,663.43 -0.23 4.48 Chile IPSA 4,561.17 -0.02 6.04 Chile IGPA 22,186.73 -0.02 5.30 Argentina MerVal 3,383.51 -1.31 18.54 Colombia IGBC 15,171.42 0.23 3.10 Peru IGRA 21,674.89 0.15 5.07 Venezuela IBC 499,403.63 1.07 5.93