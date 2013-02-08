* Brazil's Linx, Mexico's Sanborns make market debuts * Brazil markets to close from Monday to 1 p.m. Wednesday * Brazil Bovespa rises 0.21 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.16 pct By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Feb 8 Latin American stocks ended slightly up on Friday but Brazilian gains were limited because of concerns that a strengthening real will hurt exports. Despite the modest gains, Brazil's Bovespa index fell 3.1 percent for the week, its worst weekly performance since November last year. Analysts said the poor Bovespa showing reflected larger concerns about the Brazilian economy. Earlier this week Brazil announced that consumer prices jumped in January by the most in almost eight years, pushing annual inflation up to 6.15 percent, and scaring off risk-averse investors. On Friday, Brazil's central bank intervened to halt a currency rally, setting the boundaries of a new informal trading band that government officials hope will help curb inflation without hurting exporters. "There is a perception that Brazil is in macroeconomic disarray and this affects the outlook for companies," said Silvio Campos Neto, an economist at Tendencias Consultoria in Sao Paulo. "Investors want a more stable environment for investing." The Bovespa ended the day up 0.21 percent at 58,497.83 points after data showed Chinese exports grew more than expected in January. China is Brazil's biggest trade partner. Nonetheless, market participants said optimism over the Chinese data was limited because Brazil's currency, the real , strengthened sharply in recent sessions, hitting its strongest level in nine months on Thursday. A stronger currency can help curb inflation because it makes imports cheaper for local consumers. It hurts exporting firms, though, especially in a commodities powerhouse like Brazil, because it makes their goods more expensive abroad. In Brazil, state oil giant Petrobras drove gains, adding 1.37 percent, while shares of Linx SA, Brazil's largest maker of management software for retailers, rose 18.52 percent in their first day of trading on the Bovespa. The firm's initial public offering priced at the top of the suggested range, according to a filing on Wednesday. A fund manager who participated in the IPO attributed strong demand to Linx's established name in Brazil. Brazilian markets will be closed on Monday through Wednesday for carnival. Mexico's IPC index was up 0.16 percent, but down 1.48 for the week. Shares in the off-IPC Grupo Sanborns, the Mexican retailer and coffee chain owned by Carlos Slim, saw a rocky market debut, starting the day up before falling off to end at 28.46 pesos/share, slightly up on the 28 peso/share list price. Chile's bourse was nearly unchanged. The IPSA ended the week up 0.5 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2142 GMT: Stock indexes Pct Latest chang e MSCI LatAm 3,902.11 0.14 Brazil Bovespa 58,497.83 0.21 Mexico IPC 45,089.36 0.16 Chile IPSA 4,589.06 -0.03 Chile IGPA 22,280.73 -0.19 Argentina MerVal 3,279.96 -0.69 Colombia IGBC 15,023.23 -0.13 Peru IGRA 21,778.57 0.33 Venezuela IBC 566,926.75 0.21