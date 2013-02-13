* Choppy trading following Carnival in Brazil * America Movil plunges, drags Mexico IPC 1.27 pct down * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.07 pct By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Feb 13 Brazilian stocks dropped slightly in a shortened session on Wednesday, with the rollover of expiring futures contracts fueling volatility after the Carnival holiday. Mexican stocks also fell as shares of America Movil , Latin America's biggest phone company, plunged after weaker-than-expected earnings in the fourth quarter. The Bovespa index fell 0.07 percent to 58,454, while Mexico's IPC index dropped 1.27 percent to 44,301. Brazilian markets were closed Monday and Tuesday for the Carnival holiday. "It's a day for adjustments. The market is very focused on the expiration (of futures contracts and stock options)," said Ariovaldo Santos, a manager at H.Commcor brokerage. Shares of LLX Logistica SA, controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, led losses in the Bovespa stock market with a drop of 4.46 percent, to 1.93 real. The company reported on Friday that Subsea 7 SA, a Luxembourg-based offshore engineering and construction company, canceled a contract to rent space for a rigid underwater pipe fabrication plant at a Brazilian port. Shares of Vale, the world's largest iron ore exporter and second-largest global mining firm, fell 0.98 percent to 37.38 reais. Shares of state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, rose 0.62 percent to 17.85 reais. In Mexico, America Movil, owned by Carlos Slim, the world's richest man, late on Tuesday reported a profit of 14.962 billion pesos ($1.2 billion), well below expectations for a profit of 24.131 billion pesos. Its shares dropped 9 percent, to 14.41 pesos. Chile's IPSA index was up 0.43 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 15:48 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,894.72 0.03 2.52 Brazil Bovespa 58,454.52 -0.07 -4.10 Mexico IPC 44,301.32 -1.27 1.36 Chile IPSA 4,615.43 0.43 7.30 Chile IGPA 22,386.27 0.35 6.25 Argentina MerVal 3,291.69 0.35 15.32 Colombia IGBC 15,031.31 0.69 2.14 Peru IGRA 21,622.31 -0.03 4.81 Venezuela IBC 558,316.19 -1.52 18.43