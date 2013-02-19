* Rise in German investor sentiment boosts emerging markets
bets
* Genomma data surges, reaping Walmart tie-up rewards
* Bovespa falls 0.52 pct, Mexico IPC up 1.13 pct
By Danielle Assalve
SAO PAULO, Feb 19 Mexican stocks posted their
best one-day gains in more than two weeks on Tuesday, as an
improvement in German investor sentiment boosted appetite for
riskier emerging market bets.
However, Brazil's Bovespa index lost 0.52 percent
dragged down by oil producer OGX, which fell to its
lowest closing level since 2008. Chile's bourse gained
0.17 percent.
Shares rose after data on Tuesday showed German investor and
analyst sentiment rose to a nearly three-year high in February,
suggesting a recovery in Europe's largest economy may be gaining
steam.
In Mexico, shares in Genomma Lab rose 7.72 percent
after the company announced that giant U.S. retailer Walmart
would stock its products in the company's U.S. stores.
The IPC index rose 1.13 percent to reach 44,639.76
points.
In Brazil, shares in billionaire Eike Batista's oil company
OGX fell 4.83 percent as concerns about the company's
production capabilities scared investors.
"My impression is that important people are abandoning the
stock at any price," said Rogerio Oliveira, an equities
specialist at Icap Brazil brokerage. "The market has a terrible
view of it - it's not giving results, just problems."
Chile's IPSA index was slightly up at 4,604.81
points as a 1.12 percent rise in energy company Enersis
offset a 1.29 percent fall in industrial conglomerate AntarChile
.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2203 GMT:
Stock indexes % change
Latest
MSCI LatAm 3,887.28 0.19
Brazil Bovespa 57,314.40 -0.52
Mexico IPC 44,639.76 1.13
Chile IPSA 4,604.81 0.17
Chile IGPA 22,390.60 0.19
Argentina MerVal 3,268.77 0.14
Colombia IGBC 14,876.13 -0.65
Peru IGRA 21,026.39 -0.38
Venezuela IBC 611,185.94 1.35