* Rise in German investor sentiment boosts emerging markets bets * Genomma data surges, reaping Walmart tie-up rewards * Bovespa falls 0.52 pct, Mexico IPC up 1.13 pct By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Feb 19 Mexican stocks posted their best one-day gains in more than two weeks on Tuesday, as an improvement in German investor sentiment boosted appetite for riskier emerging market bets. However, Brazil's Bovespa index lost 0.52 percent dragged down by oil producer OGX, which fell to its lowest closing level since 2008. Chile's bourse gained 0.17 percent. Shares rose after data on Tuesday showed German investor and analyst sentiment rose to a nearly three-year high in February, suggesting a recovery in Europe's largest economy may be gaining steam. In Mexico, shares in Genomma Lab rose 7.72 percent after the company announced that giant U.S. retailer Walmart would stock its products in the company's U.S. stores. The IPC index rose 1.13 percent to reach 44,639.76 points. In Brazil, shares in billionaire Eike Batista's oil company OGX fell 4.83 percent as concerns about the company's production capabilities scared investors. "My impression is that important people are abandoning the stock at any price," said Rogerio Oliveira, an equities specialist at Icap Brazil brokerage. "The market has a terrible view of it - it's not giving results, just problems." Chile's IPSA index was slightly up at 4,604.81 points as a 1.12 percent rise in energy company Enersis offset a 1.29 percent fall in industrial conglomerate AntarChile . Latin America's key stock indexes at 2203 GMT: Stock indexes % change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,887.28 0.19 Brazil Bovespa 57,314.40 -0.52 Mexico IPC 44,639.76 1.13 Chile IPSA 4,604.81 0.17 Chile IGPA 22,390.60 0.19 Argentina MerVal 3,268.77 0.14 Colombia IGBC 14,876.13 -0.65 Peru IGRA 21,026.39 -0.38 Venezuela IBC 611,185.94 1.35