* Euro zone PMIs disappoint * Banco do Brasil, Gerdau buoy Brazil's Bovespa * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.67 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.65 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Feb 21 Brazilian stocks fell for the seventh straight session on Thursday after data raised concerns about the economic recoveries in the euro zone and the United States. Mexico's IPC index fell for the second straight session, while industrial conglomerate Copec weighed on Chile's bourse. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.67 percent to 55,800.10, its lowest in nearly three months. Shares dropped on concern about global economic growth after weaker-than-expected Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data on Thursday suggested the euro zone economy may contract in the first quarter. The data led to a sell-off of Latin America's most widely traded commodities exporters, such as state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, and mining giant Vale SA, which lost 1.2 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively. Both companies tend to attract foreign investors looking for exposure to Latin American equities, with their performance often tracking global risk appetite. A disappointing outlook for the United States economy added to the negative tone, after data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose last week and consumer prices were flat in January. "The data abroad are very weak, especially in the euro zone," said Aloisio Lemos, an analyst with Agora Corretora in Sao Paulo. "The corporate results are behind the few gains that we are seeing today." Shares of Banco do Brasil SA posted their biggest intraday gain in over a month, rising 3.6 percent after fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' expectations on Thursday. Shares of steelmaker Gerdau SA rose 1.5 percent after the company cut its five-year investment plan by 17 percent on Thursday in the face of slumping profits. Mexico's IPC index dropped 0.65 percent to 44,010.80 points as shares of lender Grupo Financiero Banorte slipped 1.6 percent. Shares of retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico fell 0.8 percent, while rival Grupo Chedraui slipped 0.27 percent. Mexican retail sales eased more than expected in December, the national statistics office said on Thursday, raising concerns about internal demand. Chile's IPSA index lost 0.92 percent to 4,500.79 points. Industrial conglomerate Copec lost 2.1 percent, contributing most to the index's decline, while retailer Falabella dropped 1 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1628 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,780.61 -1.37 0.93 Brazil Bovespa 55,800.10 -0.67 -8.45 Mexico IPC 44,010.80 -0.65 0.70 Chile IPSA 4,500.79 -0.92 4.64 Chile IGPA 21,980.66 -0.72 4.32 Argentina MerVal 3,148.04 -3.69 10.29 Colombia IGBC 14,691.91 -0.83 -0.16 Peru IGRA 20,735.00 -0.4 0.51 Venezuela IBC 617,583.81 0.01 31.00