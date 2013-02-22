* Brazilian inflation stays high, sparks rate hike bets * Mexican builders tumble after Fitch warning on ratings * Brazil Bovespa up 0.97 pct; Mexico IPC falls 0.59 pct By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Feb 22 Brazilian stocks rose off a three-month low on Friday, but local inflation data added to concerns that tighter monetary policy could choke a weak recovery in Brazil, Latin America's biggest economy. In Mexico, shares of Wal-Mart de Mexico dropped by the most in seven months to the lowest price since November on concerns the retailer will see weaker profits, while Mexican homebuilders sank after Fitch Ratings warned it could downgrade the companies' debt ratings. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.97 percent to 56,697.06, one day after closing at its lowest level since late November. Friday's gains ended seven sessions of losses, but the Bovespa still ended the week down 2 percent - its fifth losing week in a row. "Today you're seeing a lot of stocks recovering after falling a lot, but I don't consider it a sustainable trend," said Marcelo Varejao, analyst at brokerage firm Socopa Corretora in Sao Paulo. "Foreign investors still have the impression the government let inflation get out of control, which is going to limit further gains." Inflation in Brazil slowed less than expected through mid-February, government data showed on Friday, leading traders to step up bets that the central bank could raise interest rates later this year. Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest non-government bank, rose 3.24 percent. Higher interest rates typically result in larger profits for lenders. Wood pulp exporters Fibria Celulose SA and Suzano Papel e Celulose SA rose after Suzano said it would raise wood pulp prices by $20 per tonne beginning in March. The news added to signs of rising demand for Brazilian pulp from China and other emerging markets in the midst of a solid earnings season for the industry. Suzano shares jumped 6.48 percent while Fibria rose 4 percent. BRF Brasil Foods, the world's largest poultry exporter, gained 5.08 percent after its board nominated retail tycoon Abilio Diniz as chairman late on Thursday. Mexico's IPC index fell 0.59 percent. Wal-Mart de Mexico, the country's biggest retailer, fell 4.17 percent to a three-month low after the company declined to say how many stores it plans to open this year. Credit Suisse on Friday recommended selling the stock because profit growth is expected to slow. Mexican homebuilders sank after Fitch Ratings said it could downgrade companies due to cash flow problems and souring investor confidence. Geo fell 12.75 percent to a more than four-year low while Urbi sank 16.87 percent and Homex lost 3.99 percent. "The housing sector is going to keep stinking for a while," said Gerardo Roman, head of trading at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City. Chile's IPSA index advanced 0.56 percent as Credito e Inversiones rose 3.22 percent. Stock Latest daily % YTD % change indexes change MSCI LatAm 3,809.30 0.54 0.3 Brazil Bovespa 56,697.06 0.97 -6.98 Mexico IPC 43,875.73 -0.59 0.39 Chile IPSA 4,544.45 0.56 5.65 Chile IGPA 22,150.75 0.51 5.13 Argentina MerVal 3,140.38 0.51 10.02 Colombia IGBC 14,859.26 0.77 0.97 Peru IGRA 20,633.63 -0.14 0.02 Venezuela IBC 618,851.13 0.21 31.27