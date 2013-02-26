* Brazil's Bovespa heads back toward 3-month low * Mexican stocks trade at lowest since December * Bovespa down 0.78 pct, Mexico IPC off 0.17 pct By Anthony Esposito and Michael O'Boyle SANTIAGO/MEXICO CITY, Feb 26 Latin America's major stock bourses fell on Tuesday, as the rise of a comedian's protest party in elections in Italy and ensuing political deadlock was seen as no laughing matter by spooked investors. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index traded 0.78 percent lower at 56,174 in afternoon trade, falling for the second session in a row and nearing a recent three-month low. The election in Italy, the third largest economy in the euro zone, saw a dramatic surge of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement of comic Beppe Grillo. It left none of the political parties a parliamentary majority, posing the threat of prolonged instability and European financial crisis. "The whole world is feeling the repercussions of the Italian election," said Douglas Pinto, a broker with BGC Liquidez in Sao Paulo. Heavily weighted Petrobras' preferred shares slid 1.95 percent after BTG Pactual investment bank late on Monday cut their recommendation for the stock to neutral due to the limited impact of the recent increase in Brazilian fuel prices. "When BTG speaks, the market respects its opinion ... Petrobras' shares have some problems of their own too, as some foreign investors aren't very happy with the company and are selling," said Pinto. Mexico's IPC stocks index lost 0.17 percent to 43,421 as it traded at its lowest levels since December. The IPC has shed more than 5 percent from a record high in January, hurt by weaker-than-expected earnings and concerns that U.S. lawmakers could fail to avert spending cuts that could slow the economy of the United States, Mexico's top trading partner. Shares in broadcaster Grupo Televisa fell more than 1 percent after the company said in a conference call that it would not offer a special dividend this year. Late Monday, Televisa reported a higher fourth-quarter profit on solid sales and lower financing costs. Copper miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico shed 1 percent. Airport operator GAP said on Tuesday it will appeal a court's decision that ruled certain of its by-laws invalid. Grupo Mexico has sued the airport operator, demanding it change the rules and Grupo Mexico has launched an offer to acquire more GAP shares. Chile's IPSA index declined for the second straight session, losing 0.63 percent to 4,487 as energy company Enersis fell 1.64 percent. Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,741.66 -1.51 0.03 Brazil Bovespa 56,173.73 -0.78 -7.84 Mexico IPC 43,421.54 -0.17 -0.65 Chile IPSA 4,487.44 -0.63 4.33 Chile IGPA 21,935.87 -0.49 4.11 Argentina MerVal 3,075.60 -1.56 7.75 Colombia IGBC 14,721.63 -0.72 0.04 Peru IGRA 20,712.65 0.73 0.40 Venezuela IBC 617,176.6 -0.89 30.91 3