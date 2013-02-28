* Vale expects better profit this year after posting Q4 loss * U.S. GDP data disappoints, weighs on Petrobras * Brazil's Bovespa gains 0.26 pct, Mexico's IPC up 0.80 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Feb 28 Latin American stock indexes rose on Thursday with Brazilian shares advancing on iron ore miner Vale's improved profit outlook, though concerns about U.S. economic growth weighed on oil producers. Other regional bourses also firmed. Chile's IPSA index rose after data suggested the country's economic outlook remains strong, while Mexico's IPC index gained for a second straight session. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index added 0.26 percent to close at 57,424.29 points. Nonetheless, despite the Bovespa climbing for the third straight session, few analysts and traders expected a longer-term rally. "The main factor is the worsening of perception about risk in this country," said Rodrigo Melo, an economist at Maua Sekular Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "Apparently the economy (in Brazil) is improving, but there is still little evidence of a favorable growth environment emerging and that is affecting the bourse." Gains in the Bovespa were limited by shares of state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, which fell 1.19 percent. Competitor OGX saw its share price slide 4.26 percent. Analysts said disappointing U.S. fourth-quarter growth data on Thursday weighed on widely-traded shares such as Petrobras, which tend to attract a large proportion of foreign investors and move in tandem with the outlook for the global economy. Vale's preferred shares jumped 3.1 percent, contributing the most to the index's narrow overall gain. The mining company's shares opened lower on Thursday after Vale posted its first quarterly loss in 10 years late Wednesday. They rebounded later in the session after the firm said it expects higher iron ore prices and gold production to bring a profit this year. In Mexico, the benchmark IPC index rose for the second straight day, adding 0.80 percent to end at 44,120.99 points. Homebuilder Urbi shed 9.45 percent after the company reported a 63 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit late on Wednesday, citing a slump in sales and higher financing costs. Bottling and retail firm Femsa fell 0.86 percent after the company said fourth-quarter profit, which rose 77 percent, was boosted by a one-off gain in earnings from Dutch brewer Heineken, in which Femsa holds a roughly 20 percent stake. Chile's IPSA index gained 0.84 percent to 4,558.46 as shares of retailer Falabella added 0.94 percent. Data on Thursday suggested the outlook for Chile's economy remains strong, with manufacturing output beating expectations, unemployment at a six-year low and copper production rising. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2222 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Pct change MSCI LatAm 3,824.58 0.77 Brazil Bovespa 57,424.29 0.26 Mexico IPC 44,120.99 0.80 Chile IPSA 4,558.46 0.84 Chile IGPA 22,219.95 0.71 Argentina MerVal 3,048.55 -3.49 Colombia IGBC 14,838.13 -0.02 Peru IGRA 20,611.68 -0.14 Venezuela IBC 621,336.19 0.39