* Brazil Bovespa down 0.68 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.28 pct * Vale drops 3.4 pct on China-growth worries * Batista's OGX plunges nearly 5 pct By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, March 4 Brazilian stocks led the region lower on Monday, as concerns about slower growth in China, fallout from Italian elections and U.S. budget cuts dented trading in the region's largest economy. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped 0.68 percent to end at 56,499.17 points. Preferred shares of mining firm Vale SA, a major exporter of iron ore to China, fell 3.4 percent, contributing most to the index losses. China announced late on Friday plans to cool prices in the country's housing market, raising fears about slower growth in one of Brazil's main trading partners. Separately, data showed services activity in China expanded at the slowest pace in five months in February. "The news from China hurt global stocks and weighed on the local market," said Daniel Cunha, an economist with XP Investimentos in São Paulo. "And we've also seen some uncertainties about Europe, especially regarding Italy. The macroeconomic outlook is murky again." Others, however, were more blunt. "Foreigners no longer seem to believe in the Brazilian market," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, a trader at the Renaissance brokerage in Sao Paulo. European shares slipped as Italy appeared to be inching toward another round of elections within months. Meanwhile, the U.S. budget fight in Congress took its most serious turn in years on Friday when $85 billion in indiscriminate spending cuts, known as "sequestration," began to kick in after both parties failed to agree on how to stop them. Shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA dropped 4.61 percent to close at 2.90 reais on concerns about the amount of recoverable oil in the company's reserves. Deutsche Bank Securities analyst Marcus Sequeira cut the price target on OGX shares to 2 reais from 3.80 reais previously. After gaining about 20 percent in the first three weeks of the year, shares of OGX, controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, have plunged nearly 50 percent. Chile's IPSA index added 0.20 percent, while Mexico's benchmark IPC index declined 0.28 percent. Shares of Mexican glassmaker Vitro jumped 5.2 percent to 32.54 pesos after the company said it ended a lengthy legal fight with creditors. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2235 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Pct change MSCI LatAm 3,791.94 -0.54 Brazil Bovespa 56,499.17 -0.68 Mexico IPC 43,871.31 -0.28 Chile IPSA 4,582.56 0.20 Chile IGPA 22,334.00 0.22 Argentina MerVal 3,140.30 1.30 Colombia IGBC 14,728.52 -0.39 Peru IGRA 20,385.47 -1.26 Venezuela IBC 618,797.63 -0.32