* Unexpected rate cut boosts Mexico IPC * OGX falls back to earth after recent gains * Brazil Bovespa down 0.7 pct, Chile IPSA adds 0.74 pct By Danielle Assalve and Noe Torres SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, March 8 Brazilian stocks fell on Friday as investors took profits following two days of strong gains led mostly by commodity companies, while Mexican shares rose after the central bank surprised economists with an interest rate cut. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.7 percent, trimming the nearly 5 percent gains it accumulated over the past two days. Bets that Brazilian policymakers will tighten monetary policy also weighed on local stocks, eclipsing encouraging jobs data in the United States. Such expectation grew after government data showed inflation jumped more than expected in February. "The Bovespa has been unable to stage a consistent recovery due to domestic factors," said Newton Rosa, chief economist at SulAmerica Investimentos. "Inflation is a sign of imbalance and increases the risk for investors." Shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA and state-led oil firm Petrobras dropped 8.53 percent and 3.06 percent, respectively, as investors pocketed part of their recent gains. OGX jumped more than 16 percent on Thursday after owner Eike Batista, until recently Brazil's richest man, inked a deal with investment bank BTG Pactual for credit and long-term financing. Petrobras' shares had risen 7 percent between Wednesday and Thursday after the company announced an increase in wholesale diesel prices. In Mexico, the IPC index edged up 0.80 percent to 44,322.51 points after the central bank cut interest rates by half a percentage point, to 4.0 percent. "This could help juice the economy in case U.S. growth slows," said Gerardo Copca, an analyst at consultancy MetAnalisis in Mexico City. Mexican stocks were also boosted by a U.S. payrolls report that surpassed even the most optimistic forecasts. Mexico sends nearly 80 percent of its exports to its northern neighbor. In Chile, the benchmark IPSA index rose 0.74 percent, led by pulp exporter Empresas Copec, which added 1.58 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2205 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,925.02 0.83 3.35 Brazil Bovespa 58,432.75 -0.7 -4.13 Mexico IPC 44,322.51 0.8 1.41 Chile IPSA 4,528.91 0.74 5.29 Chile IGPA 22,122.69 0.6 4.99 Argentina MerVal 3,324.89 -0.09 16.49 Colombia IGBC 14,486.60 0.14 -1.56 Peru IGRA 20,384.79 0.1 -1.19 Venezuela IBC 617,816.50 -0.11 31.05